Shocking Moment Father Ends Up Punching School Worker After Getting In Heated Argument

It's often said that violent homes breed violent children. In shocking body cam footage, we see a father lose his temper with a female school worker, punching her in the face when he is unable to control himself.

Videos by Wide Open Country

46-year-old Jorge Rivera and his wife had been called into the school to meet about an incident involving their son. The parents want to know why charges weren't being pressed on another student in the school. Despite the other child throwing a shoe at their son, the school worker claimed he started the altercation.

Riviera decided he didn't like the answer, and his response was to try punching the school worker. As the argument became more heated, Riviera resorted to name-calling. He stood, significantly bigger than the female school resource deputy. As he started getting aggressive, he was asked to leave.

As he left, under instructions from the school resource deputy, it was clear that he was losing control of his temper. Like a cornered animal, he began to lash out at the school worker, falling just short of punching her. He threw his weight around like a very large child, trying to intimidate the staff.

As the conflict reached boiling point, he snapped. His wife pushed the woman back, perhaps knowing what was coming. However, his large frame was hardly slowed by the 'backup' and he barreled through them. In a few steps, he had closed the gap, punching the school worker square in the face, and dropping her to the floor.

He moved in, looking to do more damage, and took her taser. However, by that point, she had been pushed too far and pulled her gun shouting "Put it down right f***ing now! Put your hands behind your back right now."

Punching The School Worker Doesn't Go Unpunished

Both Jorge Rivera and his wife, Dagmarie Aponte Iturrino, have been arrested for the assault. They have been charged with battery on a law enforcement agent and armed robbery, among other charges. This is due to the fact that he pulled her taser.

This kind of behavior is sad to see in parents. Kids learn so much from their guardians, and growing up in a violent home is never healthy. For the father to be happy punching a school worker tells of a home life with a man with no control over his temper.