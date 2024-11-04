Shocking Moment Cops Get In Fight With Fans At Georgia Florida Game

In a shocking example of US police brutality, a pair of cops savagely beat two fans at the Georgia Florida game in a very one-sided fight. The video, released on X, shows the violence happening in the stands as shocked onlookers call for it to stop.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The video, now viewed over 33 million times on X, shows two men being beaten by very clearly out-of-control cops. The incident, which can hardly be called a fight, shows one of the cops straddling and punching a man on the floor. Meanwhile, another repeatedly punches another in the back of the head. The man still standing is cowering under the onslaught.

A woman in the busy crowd can be heard to scream "Why are you punching him?" as the two men try to shield the blows. The fans had to stand around as the two armed cops beat the fans in the aisle of the Georgia Florida game.

There is always going to be a fight break out at a football game, these things are inevitable. However, it is usually up to the cops to de-escalate the fight rather than be involved. The police are supposed to be an element of calm and control, rather than the crux. This is why they're allowed to be armed.

The Cops Involved in The Fight Are Under Review

Thanks to the footage captured and released online, the cops involved in the fight are under investigation. In a statement to X, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said "The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's Professional Standards Division is aware of the videos circulating from the Georgia-Florida football game, Administrative reviews of the incidents are being opened. As such, the agency will not comment until all facts are known and the reviews have been completed."

Hopefully, the investigation will find out the reasons for the beatings handed out by the police. I will be surprised if repeatedly punching a man in the back of the head is counted as 'reasonable force'. This being said it wouldn't be the first time. If a cop is unable to control their temper and aggression, they shouldn't be allowed in public.

The lead-up to the fight involving the cops is currently unclear. The short video only shows the result of whatever started the incident. I doubt we will ever see the bodycam footage from the event, but thankfully we have the footage from the fan.

I imagine alcohol and sporting rivalries had some involvement. However, this doesn't excuse the police violence. In this case, the cops should be impartial, and sober.