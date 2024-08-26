Shocked California Gardener Horrified To Find Four Grenades In Bushes

The FBI had to investigate an insane discovery in Baldwin Park, California. Per Fox11, a gardener was just doing their job, trimming bushes. However, they were shocked to find four grenades! Specifically, according to Los Angeles' Arson Explosives Detail, four "Russian-styled F-1 grenades."

Jose Eguia, representing the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, would elaborate on the discovery. "When I took the X-rays, I saw some characteristics that concerned me of it being a live grenade." Reportedly, the four would-be explosives were tested. Three of them were considered "safe." One, though, seemed to very much be capable of exploding.

"By the appearance of them, they're very old," Eguia stated. "Some of them were deteriorating. They seemed a little unstable. If you don't know how a hand grenade functions, it could be very dangerous."

A nearby resident, Tony Shao, provided interesting commentary on the explosive find! "Handguns and stuff, okay, First Amendment rights, I'll take all that. But grenades? I don't know how people get a hold of that." What a champion. I feel like there's no other reaction a person could reasonably have! The craziest part of the story? According to Eguia, calls about grenade discoveries aren't surprising!

"A hand grenade call is not a rare call," Eguia clarified. "[But the location of the grenades], why someone would do that? It's a little concerning." Additionally, the grenades were found close to a restaurant. Which, admittedly, raises a few alarms. An investigation is ongoing to try and find any reasons behind the grenades' location.

Can you imagine randomly finding a grenade during a hike or something? You happen to kick it, and when you look down, you lose your mind? I'd be somewhere between "morbidly intrigued" and "terrified." However, knowing my luck, it would blow up the instant I saw it and had time to register complete terror.

Though, maybe that would be best in that scenario. I mean, it'd be best to not encounter a grenade in the first place. Luckily, for that gardener, he only came away with a fun story for his friends!