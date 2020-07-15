'She's Everything' Features Details From Brad Paisley's Real Life Love Story

Brad Paisley is the king of pouring his heart out in front of thousands of people on the big stage. He doesn't even mind getting personal to connect with his fans, putting his wife, Kimberly Williams Paisley, in his music videos and songs, essentially serenading a love song to her in front of the world. It's pretty romantic. One of these love songs is Paisley's classic hit, "She's Everything," from his 2005 album Time Well Wasted.

The song was originally written by songwriter Wil Nance. Nance had written the song for his wife Holly and explained to SongFacts that Paisley ended up changing some of his original lines to make them more specific to himself and Kimberly.

"My original line was, 'She's a ragtop LeBaron with her auburn hair a-blowing.' And Brad changed it to, 'She's a Saturn with a sunroof and her brown hair a-blowing.'"

That's because Kimberly used to drive a Saturn. Paisley also changed the color of the running shoes mentioned in the song to yellow instead of red. Nance had already written a couple of songs for George Strait by the time "She's Everything" was picked up by Paisley, but he had no idea how the hit song would change his life. Not only did the song go on to become 2x platinum by the RIAA, but it hit No. 1 on the Billboard country charts.

But Paisley didn't update all of the lines. So the next time you listen to "She's Everything" know that the song is both personal to Wil Nance and Brad Paisley. It's pretty cool that their love for their wives will forever be preserved in this classic love song.

"She's Everything" Lyrics

She's a yellow pair of running shoes

A holey pair of jeans

She looks great in cheap sunglasses

She looks great in anything

She's: "I want a piece of chocolate."

"Take me to a movie."

She's: "I can't find a thing to wear."

Now and then she's moody

She's a Saturn with a sunroof

With her brown hair a-blowing

She's a soft place to land

And a good feeling knowing

She's a warm conversation

That I wouldn't miss for nothing

She's a fighter when she's mad

And she's a lover when she's loving

And she's everything I ever wanted

And everything I need

I talk about her

I go on and on, and on

'Cause she's everything to me

She's a Saturday out on the town

And a church girl on Sunday

She's a cross around her neck

And a cuss word 'cause it's Monday

She's a bubble bath and candles

Baby, come and kiss me

She's a one glass of wine

And she's feeling kinda tipsy

She's the giver I wish I could be

And the stealer of the covers

She's a picture in my wallet

Of my unborn children's mother

She's the hand that I'm holding

When I'm on my knees and praying

She's the answer to my prayer

And she's the song that I'm playing

And she's everything I ever wanted

And everything I need

I talk about her

I go on and on, and on

'Cause she's everything to me

She's the voice I love to hear

Someday when I'm ninety

She's that wooden rocking chair

I want rocking right beside me

Every day that passes

I only love her more

Yeah, she's the one

That I'd lay down my own life for

And she's everything I ever wanted

And everything I need

She's everything to me

Yeah, she's everything to me

Everything I ever wanted

And everything I need

She's everything to me

