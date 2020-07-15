'She's Everything' Features Details From Brad Paisley's Real Life Love Story

Brad Paisley is the king of pouring his heart out in front of thousands of people on the big stage. He doesn't even mind getting personal to connect with his fans, putting his wife, Kimberly Williams Paisley, in his music videos and songs, essentially serenading a love song to her in front of the world. It's pretty romantic. One of these love songs is Paisley's classic hit, "She's Everything," from his 2005 album Time Well Wasted.
The song was originally written by songwriter Wil Nance. Nance had written the song for his wife Holly and explained to SongFacts that Paisley ended up changing some of his original lines to make them more specific to himself and Kimberly.
"My original line was, 'She's a ragtop LeBaron with her auburn hair a-blowing.' And Brad changed it to, 'She's a Saturn with a sunroof and her brown hair a-blowing.'"
That's because Kimberly used to drive a Saturn. Paisley also changed the color of the running shoes mentioned in the song to yellow instead of red. Nance had already written a couple of songs for George Strait by the time "She's Everything" was picked up by Paisley, but he had no idea how the hit song would change his life. Not only did the song go on to become 2x platinum by the RIAA, but it hit No. 1 on the Billboard country charts.
But Paisley didn't update all of the lines. So the next time you listen to "She's Everything" know that the song is both personal to Wil Nance and Brad Paisley. It's pretty cool that their love for their wives will forever be preserved in this classic love song.
"She's Everything" Lyrics
She's a yellow pair of running shoes
A holey pair of jeans
She looks great in cheap sunglasses
She looks great in anything
She's: "I want a piece of chocolate."
"Take me to a movie."
She's: "I can't find a thing to wear."
Now and then she's moody
She's a Saturn with a sunroof
With her brown hair a-blowing
She's a soft place to land
And a good feeling knowing
She's a warm conversation
That I wouldn't miss for nothing
She's a fighter when she's mad
And she's a lover when she's loving
And she's everything I ever wanted
And everything I need
I talk about her
I go on and on, and on
'Cause she's everything to me
She's a Saturday out on the town
And a church girl on Sunday
She's a cross around her neck
And a cuss word 'cause it's Monday
She's a bubble bath and candles
Baby, come and kiss me
She's a one glass of wine
And she's feeling kinda tipsy
She's the giver I wish I could be
And the stealer of the covers
She's a picture in my wallet
Of my unborn children's mother
She's the hand that I'm holding
When I'm on my knees and praying
She's the answer to my prayer
And she's the song that I'm playing
And she's everything I ever wanted
And everything I need
I talk about her
I go on and on, and on
'Cause she's everything to me
She's the voice I love to hear
Someday when I'm ninety
She's that wooden rocking chair
I want rocking right beside me
Every day that passes
I only love her more
Yeah, she's the one
That I'd lay down my own life for
And she's everything I ever wanted
And everything I need
She's everything to me
Yeah, she's everything to me
Everything I ever wanted
And everything I need
She's everything to me