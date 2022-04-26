Sheryl Crow to Release Companion Album to New Music Documentary 'Sheryl'

Country-rocker Sheryl Crow will release a new companion album to the documentary on her life and career, Sheryl.

The album, Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary, will be released on May 6, the same day the documentary premieres on Showtime. (The documentary had its world premiere at SXSW earlier this year.) Showtime describes the documentary as "an intimate story of song and sacrifice" which explores Crow's "hard-fought musical career battling sexism, depression, perfectionism, cancer, and the price of fame."

The documentary was directed by Amy Scott.

Watch the trailer for the documentary below.

Advertisement

The album will include some of Crow's greatest hits, such as "If It Makes You Happy," "Strong Enough," "All I Wanna Do," "Soak Up The Sun" and "My Favorite Mistake." The album will also include three new tracks, including the recently released "Forever."

"Seeing life through my children's eyes as it's happening and wrapped around glimpses into the past fills me with gratitude," Crow said of "Forever" in a press statement. "That contemplation of myself and observation of the world around has driven how I write. 'Forever' is really a song about cherishing deep connections while you can and truly being present."

Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary Track List:

1. If It Makes You Happy

2. Leaving Las Vegas

3. All I Wanna Do

4. What Can I Do For You

5. Run, Baby, Run

6. Hard To Make A Stand

7. Sweet Rosalyn

8. A Change Would Do You Good

9. Home

10. Love Is A Good Thing

11. Strong Enough

12. Can't Cry Anymore

13. Everyday Is A Winding Road

14. Redemption Day

15. The Difficult Kind (Live with Sarah McLachlan)

16. I Shall Believe

17. Real Gone (Live)

18. My Favorite Mistake

19. Riverwide

20. Crash And Burn

21. Steve McQueen

22. Soak Up The Sun

23. Out Of Our Heads

24. Detours

25. Be Myself

26. Prove You Wrong (feat. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris)

27. Tell Me When It's Over (feat. Chris Stapleton)

28. Beware of Darkness (feat. Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, and Sting)

29. The Worst (feat. Keith Richards)

30. Story of Everything (feat. Gary Clark Jr., Chuck D, Andra Day)

31. Everything Is Broken (Live with Jason Isbell at The Ryman)

32. Redemption Day (with Johnny Cash)

33. Forever

34. Still The Same

35. Live With Me

Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary is available for pre-order.