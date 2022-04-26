Sheryl Crow to Release Companion Album to New Music Documentary 'Sheryl'

Country-rocker Sheryl Crow will release a new companion album to the documentary on her life and career, Sheryl.
The album, Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary, will be released on May 6, the same day the documentary premieres on Showtime. (The documentary had its world premiere at SXSW earlier this year.) Showtime describes the documentary as "an intimate story of song and sacrifice" which explores Crow's "hard-fought musical career battling sexism, depression, perfectionism, cancer, and the price of fame."
The documentary was directed by Amy Scott.
Watch the trailer for the documentary below.
The album will include some of Crow's greatest hits, such as "If It Makes You Happy," "Strong Enough," "All I Wanna Do," "Soak Up The Sun" and "My Favorite Mistake." The album will also include three new tracks, including the recently released "Forever."
"Seeing life through my children's eyes as it's happening and wrapped around glimpses into the past fills me with gratitude," Crow said of "Forever" in a press statement. "That contemplation of myself and observation of the world around has driven how I write. 'Forever' is really a song about cherishing deep connections while you can and truly being present."
Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary Track List:
Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary is available for pre-order.
READ MORE: 'This Town Needs a Record Store'; Sisters of Sound Connect Their Kansas Community Through Vinyl
Enjoy all things country?
Don't miss a story! Sign up for daily stories delivered to your inbox.