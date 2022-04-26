 
Wide Open Country
Sheryl Crow attends the "Sheryl" premiere at ZACH Theatre during the South By Southwest Conference And Festival on March 11, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Gary Miller/WireImage
Music

Sheryl Crow to Release Companion Album to New Music Documentary 'Sheryl'

By |
Advertisement

Country-rocker Sheryl Crow will release a new companion album to the documentary on her life and career, Sheryl.

The album, Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary, will be released on May 6, the same day the documentary premieres on Showtime. (The documentary had its world premiere at SXSW earlier this year.) Showtime describes the documentary as "an intimate story of song and sacrifice" which explores Crow's "hard-fought musical career battling sexism, depression, perfectionism, cancer, and the price of fame."

The documentary was directed by Amy Scott.

Watch the trailer for the documentary below.

Advertisement

The album will include some of Crow's greatest hits, such as "If It Makes You Happy," "Strong Enough," "All I Wanna Do," "Soak Up The Sun" and "My Favorite Mistake." The album will also include three new tracks, including the recently released "Forever."

"Seeing life through my children's eyes as it's happening and wrapped around glimpses into the past fills me with gratitude," Crow said of "Forever" in a press statement. "That contemplation of myself and observation of the world around has driven how I write. 'Forever' is really a song about cherishing deep connections while you can and truly being present."

Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary Track List:

1. If It Makes You Happy2. Leaving Las Vegas3. All I Wanna Do4. What Can I Do For You5. Run, Baby, Run6. Hard To Make A Stand7. Sweet Rosalyn8. A Change Would Do You Good9. Home10. Love Is A Good Thing11. Strong Enough12. Can't Cry Anymore13. Everyday Is A Winding Road14. Redemption Day15. The Difficult Kind (Live with Sarah McLachlan)16. I Shall Believe17. Real Gone (Live)18. My Favorite Mistake19. Riverwide20. Crash And Burn21. Steve McQueen22. Soak Up The Sun23. Out Of Our Heads24. Detours25. Be Myself
26. Prove You Wrong (feat. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris)27. Tell Me When It's Over (feat. Chris Stapleton)28. Beware of Darkness (feat. Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, and Sting)29. The Worst (feat. Keith Richards)30. Story of Everything (feat. Gary Clark Jr., Chuck D, Andra Day)31. Everything Is Broken (Live with Jason Isbell at The Ryman)32. Redemption Day (with Johnny Cash)33. Forever34. Still The Same35. Live With Me

Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary is available for pre-order.

Advertisement

READ MORE: 'This Town Needs a Record Store'; Sisters of Sound Connect Their Kansas Community Through Vinyl

 