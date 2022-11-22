There's A New Sheriff in Town on 'Yellowstone' Season 5, And You May Have Seen Him Before

Look out, Duttons. The Bill Ramsey Admin is about to begin, and it may spell trouble for the legacy of the Yellowstone ranch. As of Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 3, the show has reintroduced Rob Kirkland as Sheriff Bill Ramsey, who could change things drastically. And that could very well spell danger for our favorite Western family.

Kirkland teased his return to the series ahead of the latest episode of Yellowstone on Twitter. ""BILL'[s] BACK!" he shared. "Ramsey makes his #season5 return as [Yellowstone's] newly elected sheriff, TONIGHT!" He thanked fans and viewers as well as creator Taylor Sheridan for bringing him back as well as the "opportunity, trust and support" that went into making him a regular participant.

Ramsey first appeared in Season 2, Episode 9 in "Enemies by Monday." As a Watch Commander under Sheriff Donnie Haskell (Hugh Dillon), Ramsey was later appointed Interim Sheriff after Haskell was killed near the end of Season 4. Ramsey made it a point to let everyone know he wouldn't be following in the same footsteps Haskell had before him and would forgo the previous sheriff's corrupt management of affairs. Calling the previous sheriff a "gambling addict" and "alcoholic," Ramsey made it clear that Montana will be going by the "old rules" that had been in place with Haskell, but now they're going to be "enforced."

As of Episode 3, "Tall Drink of Water," Ramsey had made his way back into the picture and has already been seen making a change of things from the way his predecessor had run them. With Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) facing the music after initiating that nasty bar fight (which she started), we see Ramsey taking care of things the way he would, not in the same manner that Sheriff Haskell would have.

When it's all said and done, he wants to charge Beth with aggravated assault since she hit a woman in the head with a bottle. Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) wasn't exactly thrilled with the way it looked like things might go from now on: "You know this is going to be a problem for you, right Sheriff?" The entirety of the scene showed some tension that we'll be seeing more of later this season, undoubtedly, as things start to heat up under the new "regime."

Ramsey may be on the side of the law, but that could prove difficult for the Duttons and everyone involved with the ranch. With Ramsey's lawful intentions in the picture, it's likely we could see trouble at Yellowstone as Ramsey decides how and when things are going to change going forward.

As for Rob Kirkland, you may have previously seen the actor in Taylor Sheridan's series Mayor of Kingstown, Criminal Minds, or Badland Wives outside of Yellowstone. Before that, Kirkland appeared in a handful of short and feature films before delving into television.

What does Kirkland's character Ramsey have in store for the Duttons in Yellowstone? Looks like we'll have to wait and see what transpires as Season 5 marches on.

