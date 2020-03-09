Poet and Country Songwriter Shel Silverstein's California Houseboat is Up for Sale

A stunning houseboat for sale in Sausalito, California was once the home of children's book author, country songwriter and poet Shel Silverstein. The former World War II balloon barge in the San Francisco bay area carries a $783,000 asking price.

Per SF Gate, the 1,2000 square-foot property "still possesses the rustic charm of an old relic with stained-glassed windows, unfinished wood paneling and worn hardwood floors. The top floor sits under an atrium of glass, and in the remodel, the owner also added several new windows, flooding rooms with light."

"The windows sparkle with the morning light and afternoon sun," said listing agent Dianne Andrews of Engel & Volkers.

Silverstein lived in the houseboat he dubbed the Evil Eye from 1967 to 1981.

Per Curbed San Francisco, Sausalito artist and Silverstein friend Chris Roberts named the home, potentially after its eye-like stained-glass window.

After Silverstein's 1999 passing, photographer and artist Larry Moyer and his wife Dianne Kadsen took up residence in the floating home at 8 Liberty Dock.

Like fellow Chicago native Steve Goodman, Silverstein (Sept. 25, 1930-May 10, 1999) had a quirky and sometimes self-deprecating sense of humor that suited country songs. His crowning achievement and a perfect example of his sarcastic realism was Johnny Cash's unlikely Grammy-winning hit "A Boy Named Sue." Other songs written or co-written by Silverstein were recorded by Cash ("25 Minutes to Go," "Boa Constrictor"), Loretta Lynn ("One's on the Way," "Hey Loretta"), Emmylou Harris ("Queen of the Silver Dollar"), Waylon Jennings (the Kris Kristofferson co-write "The Taker")," Tompall Glaser ("Put Another Log on the Fire") and other Nashville stars. Bare got the most mileage out of the writer's quirky material, cutting songs like "Marie Laveau" and "The Mermaid." In 2010, Bobby Bare Jr. and his famous father teamed up for the Silverstein tribute album Twistable, Turnable Man.

Read More: There's a Sequel to Johnny Cash's "Boy Named Sue" From the Father's Perspective

Silverstein's also remembered as a cartoonist, playwright, and Playboy contributor and the children's book author behind The Giving Tree, Where The Sidewalk Ends, Uncle Shelby's Zoo, A Light in The Attic and The Missing Piece.

Now Watch: The 5 Best Log Cabin Kits to Buy and Build