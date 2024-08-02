Sharon Stone Is Sporting A Black Eye — Here's What Happened

Sharon Stone is one of Hollywood's greatest actresses, a fact that's been proven time and again. Where Stone goes, excellence follows! Well, mostly. Stone emerged on Instagram recently, and fans couldn't help but quickly notice something alarming. The Basic Instinct star is sporting a heck of a shiner. However, Stone saw the immediate concern and sought to address it.

Türkiye'ye gelen ünlü oyuncu Sharon Stone, kaldığı otelde kaza geçirdi. pic.twitter.com/fGitEUumcf — DarkWeb Haber (@Darkwebhaber) August 2, 2024

In the original Instagram post where Stone revealed her black eye, the caption simply reads, "This trip has been tough; but I'm tougher." After that, Stone would post a "Black Eye Update," further explaining the cause of the blemish.

"I know you're all worried about how I got a black eye, so I thought I'd let you know. I've been in so many hotels in so many countries that I got up in the middle of the night to pee and didn't know where I was and smacked my face on the marble," Stone states.

"No, nobody did anything to me, and yes, I'm just fine, and I'm having a great time, and I'm being welcomed very beautifully on my trip everywhere that I've gone, and I'm having just the greatest time."

Sharon Stone Is Rocking A Black Eye, Prompting Concern From Her Fans

"And it's getting better, but it really is a good-looking shiner. You should see what I did to that marble floor," Stone concludes. All in all, she's taking her temporary battle scar in stride! Fans across social media are... well, some people are being weird. But most are hoping Stone's eye clears up soon!

"Lovely message, you're so positive. Love that! Wishing you a speedy recovery and wonderful rest of your trip," one Instagram user says. Actually, you know what? Let's get a little crazy.

"Did you get initiated by the elites?" Regrettably, there are more conspiracy-tinted comments than you'd probably be able to guess.

"Glad you're okay! I slipped over my bedskirt the other day... all the to the floor. I'm in a good club. Take care!" At least I ended this on a good comment and not one of those "Time to Google this silly stuff" comments!