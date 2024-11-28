Sharon Stone Has Scathing Response to Americans After Trump Win

There's an abundance of information to learn out there. The internet is free. However, lack of discernment, a startling amount of misinformation, and a general lack of desire to learn keep people at a standstill. This is an institutional issue and informs how a lot of Americans operate today. Sharon Stone uses this fact and scolds them for repeating history with the Donald Trump reelection. Moreover, she sees the precedent being installed socially as a country.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Stone sat down at a panel during Italy's Torino Film Festival. There, she uses Italy's past socially and politically as an example of America's current dilemma. "We have to stop and think about who we choose for government and if, in fact, we are actually choosing our government or if the government is choosing itself," Sharon says. "You know, Italy has seen fascism. Italy has seen these things, you guys. And you understand what happens. You have seen this before."

Sharon Stone Believes Willful Ignorance is The Root Cause of The Current State of America

So if there's clear precedent and history for what's happening, why do Americans insist on repeating it? The short answer? Sharon thinks Americans are dumb. "My country is in the midst of adolescence... adolescence is naive and ignorant and arrogant," Stone emphasizes. "Americans who don't travel, who 80% don't have a passport, who are uneducated, are in their extraordinary naïveté. What I would say is that the only way that we can help with these issues is to help each other."

The thing is, Sharon isn't wrong at all. However, what's missing here is the lack of economical and social concern for our fellow Americans. They teach us to reject the notions of community in favor of the idea of survival of the fittest. Moreover, most people do not have the money to properly travel and learn outside of their own bubbles. It's a privilege for many to be able to experience different cultures. Prejudice spreads because of the environments they come up in, infecting Americans to their core. Sharon puts it well, arrogance about our ignorance keep us at odds with ourselves.