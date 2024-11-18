Sharon Osbourne's New Look Has Fans Asking If She Got Plastic Surgery

At what point is it time to call it a day and simply let yourself age? Sharon Osbourne, who is an open fan of plastic surgery, clearly isn't ready and looks like she has gone under the knife again as new pictures emerge.

Sharon Osbourne has waged war on her aging. Over the years, she has had an enormous amount of work done. Speaking to the Daily Mail, she says "There's not one part of my body that I haven't had twisted, lifted, elongated, whatever." This being said, not all of them have gone well.

Back in 2021 she had a terrible job done which took around five and half hours. The results were not up to standard either. Sharon Osbourne looked back at the plastic surgery, saying "That [face lift] put me off and it frightens me, I really f***ing pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more," she told the Sunday Times back in 2021. "I'm telling you, it was horrendous. [To the surgeon] I'm, like, "You've got to be f** joking. One eye was fresh to the other. I looked like a f** Cyclops. I'm, like, "All I need is a hunchback." Typically, she makes light of the matter, but it must have been a terrible experience.

Despite Swearing Off It, It Looks Like Sharon Osbourne Has Had More Plastic Surgery

Despite her promise to swear off the surgery for good, it looks like shes gone back under the knife. In new photographs, Sharon Osbourne is sporting the tight forehead and lifted eyebrows, typical of plastic surgery.

I feel like plastic surgery can become somewhat of an addiction. There are many people out there who take it too far, ending up no longer recognisable. Apparently Sharon Osbourne hasn't managed to kick the habit despite her disastrous plastic surgery in 2021.

The new pictures show off her incredibly tight skin and high, defined cheekbones. It's a face no 72-year-old woman ever really has naturally. However, with the right money, and a decent surgeon, it's possible. This surgery seems to have gone well though, not leaving her with a face she barely recognises.

You just have to wonder though, when is enough enough. At what point do you just stop and let yourself age?