Shannen Doherty's Final Wishes Revealed

Shannen Doherty tragically lost her long-term battle with cancer recently. Months before her passing, Doherty spoke about her final wishes should her condition worsen. On her Let's Be Clear podcast, she was specific when discussing how she wanted her remains to be handled. She said she wanted her ashes to be mixed in with her dog and her father's.

"Like, really mix it up so it's a healthy mixture of my father, me and Bowie," Doherty clarified. "I do not want to be buried. I want to be cremated."

Doherty gave that episode's guest, Chris Cortazzo, permission to wear some of her ashes around his neck. As Doherty did to her own father when he passed in 2010. Doherty ultimately passed surrounded by her family and dog.

In November 2023, Doherty spoke to PEOPLE about her life and if she feared death. "I know where I'm going. I know the people that I'm going to see. [Doherty thinks] I would be afraid of death if I wasn't a good person, but I am," she says. "I don't want to die. That's the difference. I'm not afraid of dying. I just don't want to die, like ever."

Shannen Doherty's Final Wishes Are Finally Revealed

Holly Marie Combs, Doherty's Charmed co-star, had nothing but wonderful memories of the late actress. "My better half of 31 years. There is a hollow in my chest, and I can't seem to catch my breath. A part of me is missing even though I know exactly what you would say to me right now. I know exactly what you would tell me to do right now. I know your undying spirit will live in me and my kids who you loved as your own," the post begins.

"They will walk with your sense of purpose and pride. They will be truthful and stand up for what is right. No matter what and zero f—ks given. Your fire will live on in them and the many other Charmed ones you helped raise. A fierce fighter til the end. My most ardent champion. My loyal protector. [Combs'] best friend. You taught me the meaning of family. You were and will be forevermore my sister. I love you."