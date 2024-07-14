Shannen Doherty Was Hopeful About Cancer Treatment In Devastating Final Podcast Episode

Shannen Doherty passed away over the week at 53. She had been battling Stage 4 cancer for years. In one of her final appearances, Doherty was hopeful.

She was getting chemotherapy and went into the challenges of the treatment. At the time, she didn't know how long she would e on the treatment.

"I have no idea how long I'm going to be on the chemo for," she said on the June 25 episode of her "Let's Be Clear" podcast. "I have no idea if it's going to be, you know, three months or if it's going to be six months. Or, if we're, you know ... if after three months it's not working, if we're going to change again."

She said it was scary not knowing what the future held. However, she said that she felt hopeful that the treatments would help her. She highlight the advancements in cancer treatment.

"And it's scary. It's like a big wake-up call," she admitted. "At the same time, I got to say, there is some positivity there. And the positivity is that because my molecular structure of my cancer cells changed recently, it means there's a lot more protocols for me to try."

Doherty's longtime publicist, Leslie Sloane, told People in a statement Sunday that she had passed away from the disease.

Shannen Doherty Dies

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," she told the outlet.

Prior to her death, Doherty had also begun to give away most of her possessions. She wanted to auction and sell them to fund trips for her mother. She wanted her mother to have some joy.

"I have accumulated so much crap, and it's sitting in storage. I'm not enjoying it and others aren't enjoying it. And do I really need any of it? Do I need to have three dining room tables?" she said. "The answer is no, none of us really need all the stuff that we have, and we could all do with a little bit of downsizing and not become a hoarder."

"It doesn't really bring me any great joy, but what does bring me great joy is taking my mom to the places that she's always wanted to go to," Doherty said. "Because it's going to be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier. I don't want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with. I don't want her to have four storage units filled with furniture," she said.