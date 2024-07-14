Shannen Doherty Has Died, And ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ and ‘Charmed’ Fans Are Devastated

Shannen Doherty has sadly died. The esteemed TV actor passed away after a several-year battle with Stage 4 breast cancer. She was 53 years old.

Her publicist confirmed that she passed away from the disease. "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress, Shannen Doherty," Doherty's publicist Leslie Sloane said in a statement. "On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease. The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

A few months ago, Doherty was getting rid of most of her possessions in order to fund more trips for her and her mom. She wanted to have good times with family.

"I have accumulated so much crap, and it's sitting in storage. I'm not enjoying it and others aren't enjoying it. And do I really need any of it? Do I need to have three dining room tables?" she said. "The answer is no, none of us really need all the stuff that we have, and we could all do with a little bit of downsizing and not become a hoarder."

Fans Mourn Shannen Doherty

"It doesn't really bring me any great joy, but what does bring me great joy is taking my mom to the places that she's always wanted to go to," Doherty said. "Because it's going to be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier. I don't want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with. I don't want her to have four storage units filled with furniture," she said.

Beverly Hills 90210 and Charmed fans are devastated. They took to social media to mourn the actor. One wrote, "Sh-t. First Luke Perry, now Shannen Doherty." Another commented, "Another talented person gone too soon. Guess that's what happens when you trade your youth for fame. RIP Shannen Doherty, I guess it's true what they say: you can't have your cake and eat it too."

Yet another wrote, "I logged on to twitter to see Rest in Peace was trending and thought Trump had died overnight, only to find out it was Shannen Doherty." Still, another wrote, "I admired Shannen Doherty's work since I was a child. And I admired her fight for life. She's no longer suffering so I'm grateful for that. But my heart still hurts."