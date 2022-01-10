Shania Twain Congratulates Taylor Swift For Breaking Her Chart Record: 'The Baton Is Meant To Be Passed'

Shania Twain is celebrating with Taylor Swift, congratulating Swift for her new chart-breaking title. Twain went on social media to honor Swift after she broke the singer's record as the female artist with the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums charts. Twain previously held that title with 97 weeks at the top of the list.

According to Billboard, Swift hit 99 weeks at No. 1 on the charts thank to her re-releasing her past albums, Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version). Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) is what helped the artist reach the milestone after it has been No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart for a total of seven weeks.

Let’s Go Girls!!!! Proud of you @taylorswift13. Historical records are meant to be made and then broken. The baton is meant to be passed on to new generations. Unstoppable young female country artists are 🔥 inspite of the hurdles ✊ #trailblazers https://t.co/SZORYzSay6 — Shania Twain 💎 (@ShaniaTwain) January 6, 2022

Previously, the Grammy winner spent 24 weeks on the chart with her self-titled debut, 35 weeks with Fearless, one week with Beautiful Eyes EP, 12 weeks with Speak Now and 16 weeks with Red.

Red (Taylor's Version) was Swift's second project to hit No. 1 on the Top Country Album Chart last year, the first being Taylor's Version Of Fearless.

Twain hit the Billboard chart back in 1993 with her self-titled album, returning to the top for 29 weeks with The Woman in Me, followed by 50 weeks with Come on Over. Up! spent a total of six weeks on the charts, and her Greatest Hits project entered as an 11-week chart-topper. In 2017, the singer also scored big with Now, which hit the Top Country Albums chart for a week.

To mark the successful occasion, Twain shared the Billboard statistic on her Twitter, saying, "Let's Go Girls!!!! Proud of you @taylorswift13. Historical records are meant to be made and then broken. The baton is meant to be passed on to new generations."

Swift is the record-holding female country artist, but the top slot belongs to Garth Brooks, who holds the all-time record with a total of 169 weeks, followed by Alabama with 125 and Willie Nelson at 106 weeks.

The country music singer has been very vocal about her love for Swift, commenting about her career through her years as a singer. In 2014, she spoke to ET Canada about how Swift was transitioning to pop from country, saying she was excited to see what she would do next.

"Taylor's a singer-songwriter-performer, she does it all, and I think that the world is her oyster," Twain stated. "She's young and she needs to just do whatever she's having fun at and I think everybody's loving it."

