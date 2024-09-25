Shania Twain Reveals This Country Artist As Her Current Favorite

Getting cosigns from country music legends is one of the surest ways to remain a staple within the industry. If you have certain people looking out for you, you hardly have to worry about opportunities drying up. Shania Twain remains one of the most beloved figures in country music today. Receiving her blessing would do wonders for a new country artist today. Now, she's giving out that cosign.

Recently, Shania speaks with Taste of Country Nights ahead of her upcoming hosting gig at the People's Choice Country Awards. There, she talks about a myriad of things but one of the primary questions revolves around one thing. Who's her favorite country artist out of the new generation?

Twain keeps it real and has an immediate answer on hand. ""New right now to the genre — Shaboozey. His music and his videos just make me smile," she says. "I just wanna be able to tell him that in person."

Shania Twain Loves Shaboozey and His Rise in The Country Music Industry

Surely, Shania will have plenty of opportunities to connect with Shaboozey throughout the night. Obviously, he'll need to show up but given the chance, he won't be hard to find. Consequently, Twain is ready to spread the love that night. "One of the privileges that I have hosting the night, is this access that I have," she explains. "I'm gonna make a point of, you know, just thanking him for exuding that kind of feel-good vibe."

A major cosign from Shania would be another crowning moment for Shaboozey. Currently, he still sits comfortably at the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart. It's the hottest song in the country right now and could be argued for song of the summer. Moreover, the People's Choice Country Awards allow for him to rack in some more accolades under his belt.