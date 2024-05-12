Shania Twain Fans Are Shocked Over Artist's Complete Hair Transformation

Shania Twain just shook up the world with a stunning new hairstyle. Gone are the days of her natural brown, Twain took to her socials to share her bubblegum pink hair.

She paired it with a dark-colored sweater to make sure it popped off the screen. With the smile on her face, you can tell she's having so much fun with this transformation. She captioned the photo, saying, "I love this outtake from the @hauteliving cover shoot because you can FEEL how much fun I was having ? Expect me to be coloring my hair, doing what I dare in Vegas, sorry not sorry!!"

Fans are Stunned by Shania Twain's Transition

Her fans on X have their jaws on the floor, enamored by her natural beauty. One user replied, "Your smile can light up a million rooms... So beautiful, genuine and mischievous."

Another reminisced over one of Twain's last tours while marveling at the new look, "I love seeing all your looks! Queen of Me tour was so exciting! I think your pink hair is one of my favourites!"

Instagram proved to be more vicious in their replies. One person commented, 'Desperate to be young again. I feel sorry for you.' Another sizzling diss said, 'Now you look like all the other plastic robots in hollyweird.'

Despite such skepticism, Shania Twain has been consistent in denying any transformation drastic enough to alter her appearance entirely. When she was on Hoda Kotb's Making Space podcast, she addressed those who pester famous older women to undergo plastic surgery and how it jumpstarted her body positivity. ""I've come to a point where, no I'm not gonna do it. Maybe that was probably part of what pushed me to go, 'Okay, it's time to start loving yourself in your own skin,' because sure I've got lots of friends that have had very successful surgeries, but I've also seen others that aren't so successful."

It's that worry about unsuccessful surgeries that emphasized Twain's desire to be more comfortable with how she looks. She wonders about all the consequences that comes along with unexpected botches. "And then I think, 'Well what if I'm one of those that doesn't heal very well, then I'm gonna hate that about myself.' Then I'm gonna regret doing it, she told Kotb, "And then, maybe I'm going to fall and cut myself, and I'm gonna need stitches, for real."

We should all aspire to be as confident as Shania Twain is in her identity.