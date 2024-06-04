Shania Twain Embraces Hysterical Stage Mishap

It's great how Shania Twain never lets anything bring her down. From the personal to the outright hilarious, she knows how to keep it light.

The country icon has been performing at her Come On Over Las Vegas residency. Recently, it took an absurd turn. Midway through her show, she's performing her hit "If You're Not In It For Love" and really leans into it. The kicker? She doesn't realize she's singing into a drumstick.

Once she realizes she doesn't hear any typical microphone feedback, Twain dies laughing. "Oh my God! That was hilarious," she blushes and chuckles.

Shania Twain is a Beacon of Confidence

It's abundantly clear she isn't letting anything rattle her. Ultimately, the goal is to feel fully comfortable in herself at all times. It's clear that the residency allows this to come to fruition. During one of her shows, she really makes herself at home by talking to the crowd like family. But not in the way you have a family dinner. Probably too personal. She says, "15th show? Oh my gosh, I love that. Fifteen, that's when I lost my virginity."

Then, just for the sake of clarity, she assures us that she doesn't condone it. Twain elaborates, "I just want to explain, because I'm not saying that's normal. If it's my own child that's way too early, ok?"

But this is all a larger testament to her growth and security in who she is and what she brings to the table. She isn't letting detractors knock her off her pedestal. After the whole virginity debacle, it seems like she hardly thought about it. She tells People Magazine, "I'm comfortable with the environment and I feel friendly with everybody, so I feel at home."

It doesn't even matter if fans poke holes at her. When she decided to shake things up and dye her hair pink, plenty of supposed fans took joy in bitterness. They claim she's desperately trying to feel young again, that they feel bad for her. In reality, she's relishing in trying new things. We should encourage being so self assured.