New Shania Twain Documentary 'Not Just a Girl' Will Celebrate Her Trailblazing Career

Trailblazing country icon Shania Twain is the subject of a new documentary headed to Netflix. Not Just a Girl, a career-spanning documentary, which will trace Twain's humble beginnings in Timmins, Ontario, her move to Nashville and her rise to pop-country dominance, will debut on the streaming service on July 26.

Featuring interviews with Lionel Richie, Kelsea Ballerini, Diplo, Avril Lavigne and Orville Peck, the documentary will also include studio session footage from throughout the singer-songwriter's career. The film will also explore Twain's crossover success and her impact on the LGBTQ+ community.

"She reached through the stereo and made me feel safe when I was a young kid," Orville Peck said in a statement.

Watch the trailer for the documentary below.

Twain will also release a companion album, Not Just a Girl (The Highlights), featuring a bonus title track and some of her greatest hits in order of appearance in the documentary. Not Just a Girl (The Highlights) will be available digitally on July 26. Physical copies will be available Sept. 2.

The pop-country legend will receive the ACM Poet's Award, which is given to a Country Music songwriter for outstanding and longstanding musical and/or lyrical contributions throughout their career, on Aug. 24 in Nashville.

Not Just a Girl (The Highlights) Track List:

1 Not Just A Girl

2 You're Still The One

3 Man! I Feel Like A Woman!

4 What Made You Say That - Single Version

5 (If You're Not In It For Love) I'm Outta Here!

6 Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?

7 Any Man Of Mine

8 You Win My Love

9 Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)

10 I'm Holdin' On To Love (To Save My Life)

11 From This Moment On

12 Love Gets Me Every Time

13 That Don't Impress Me Much

14 Forever And For Always (Red Version)

15 Honey, I'm Home

16 I'm Gonna Getcha Good! (Red Version)

17 Up! (Green Version)

18 Life's About To Get Good

