‘Sexiest Collard Farmer’ Contest Draws Plenty Of Hilarious Photos And I Love It

Contestants in the "sexiest collard farmer" in North Carolina contest used their imagination and their collard greens to vie for the winner's spot, which went to a man named Patrick Brown. Some covered themselves with collard leaves. Others stood in a collard patch, almost obscured by the lavish green growth. Whether people nabbed the coveted first place spot or not, the attempts were often chuckle-worthy. We loved it and are glad to bring this good-natured fun to your day-after-Thanksgiving attention!

Videos by Wide Open Country

Pics of the contenders and the winner can be found at collardsonly.com

The Defending Champ Submitted A Pic Of Himself Clad Only In Collard Greens

Maybe Lee Berry Went A Little Too Far Though?

Per the New York Post, "'I'm a little disappointed that this year they did not post my picture,' said farmer and defending champion Lee Berry, referring to the contest organizer's Facebook page." Bare-chested and -legged, Berry's competition snap shows him with a makeshift crown and holding up collard greens in each hand. He is wearing, well, nothing but collard greens like an organic type of loincloth. Clever, yes. Risque, possibly.

The Contest Organizer Was Reportedly Wary Of Running Afoul Of Facebook Powers-That-Be

Per the outlet via The Telegraph, the contest organizer, who chose to stay anonymous, explained the problem with Berry's photographic submission. It was just perhaps too, um, graphic. "You don't want to lose your account for posting nudity or things like that. There's three photos that I didn't even want to post on social media,"

Berry, 54, remained in contention, but "he was asked to post his photo in the comments below the vote," according to the Post, instead of with the other entrants' pics. Berry reportedly took it on the chin but isn't thrilled by his photo's less conspicuous placement. "I'm not whining and b—hing and griping, but I just, I would have loved to have known beforehand that that wasn't going to be displayed."

The victor was decided by the amount of "likes" their photo drew, so having a picture in an inconspicuous spot was not an advantage for a contestant.

Another Person Ended Up In A Predicament Like Berry

David Correll Went A Trifle Sexy With His Photo So Its Placement On The Contest's Facebook Page Was Also Minimized

Correll "stripped down for a candle-lit photoshoot in a bathtub full of collard greens." He ran into the same issue as Berry. The pic was relegated to the comments area like Berry's was so as not to risk offending Facebook authorities.

He was philosophical and unfazed about the whole thing. Correll said, "My picture showed a lot less skin than a lot of pictures you can find on Facebook, so I'm not really sure why they decided to censor it a little bit, but that's OK."

The outlet explains that these men's (and other contestants') submitted pics did not actually violate Facebook's decency standards. Even so, the organizer was concerned about potential problems like that.

It's all for a good cause. The photos will go on a calendar whose proceeds will benefit those impacted by Hurricane Helene.