Server Garners Backlash For Kicking Out Family With Autistic Kid

A viral video was posted to TikTok showing a server kicking a family out of a restaurant due to an autistic child.

The video is captioned "Kicked out of a restaurant because the waiter anticipated my friends autistic child would become disruptive."

In the video, we see a server taking away the table's food. As he does so, he says, "actually gonna cut this sort tonight, sorry but we won't be serving [you] alright, I appreciate it." The extremely blunt delivery shocks the patrons.

The camera pans to the stunned mother next to her autistic child.

Upon being asked if the waiter is serious, he says, "we're gonna have to ask you to leave at this point."

We next see the group leaving with the baby in a stroller. As they leave, the mother screams, "I would love my kid to sit still at a restaurant, but not all kids are the same."

"F--k you guys!" she finishes as they leave the establishment.

The video has garnered just shy of 20 million views. The comments have been rather divided about the video.

Many Don't Believe This Is The Whole Story

As of writing, the comment section is dominated with people doubting the narrative being given to us about this story.

The video leads us to believe that the staff kicked the family from the restaurant to prevent an autistic kid from 'acting up.' Naturally, this would be extremely wrong and would warrant any backlash toward the staff.

Some commenters who believe this is to be the whole truth are in support of the family. "Oooooooh no, that man was 100% WRONG... bless her," says one.

Considering the selective filming and circumstances, many don't believe this is the whole story.

"I'd love to hear the employees side of the story," writes one, not convinced we're getting the full story.

"He said "at this point." Of course there's more to the story we're not getting," astutely observes another.

"SHOW WHAT HAPPENED FIRST!!!! Not just the end!" a frustrated viewer posted.

The poster has responded to some comments and said that the restaurant refused the kid a child's chair, and they warned he may get irritable. This is allegedly what caused the restaurant to boot the group.

If that's the case, then why had they already served their food?