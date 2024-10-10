Miami Millionaire Allegedly Hired Hit Men More Than Once To Murder His Estranged Wife

This is the stuff that crime movies are made from, but in this case, it's evidently a slice of reality at its ugliest. A Miami real estate developer and millionaire named Sergio Pino allegedly hired hit men to murder his estranged wife, Tatiana, per Fox News Digital via the New York Post. He also allegedly tried to poison her with fentanyl.

Sergio and Tatiana Pino were married for over three decades. In April 2022, she filed for divorce. She believed her husband had poisoned her.

Even professionals in law enforcement found this case to be over-the-top. One, Pinecrest Police Department Chief Jason Cohen, said to Fox News Digital via the Post, "I've been in law enforcement for 27 years, and something like this ... it seemed like something out of a Hollywood movie, but this was unfortunately real life."

What led up to this scary situation? We'll take a look!

In June, Their Terrified Daughter Called For Help When Someone Pointed A Gun At Her Mom

Alessandra Pino Called 911

As Tatiana Pino drove into her driveway on June 23, someone else also drove up and reportedly aimed a gun at her. According to Chief Cohen, "Her daughter actually came out of the house and kind of went face to face with this gunman who clearly wasn't there for the daughter because he, from what I understand, he had the ability to shoot her if he wanted to, and he didn't."

Tatiana had the presence of mind to elude the ominous situation by driving into the yard and beeping her car's horn so Alessandra would be alerted.

Chief Cohen concluded that, "The guy ended up fleeing because our officers started responding, and he was not able to do what we believe he was there to do that day. We think he was there to likely take her life, Tatiana's life at that point."

This Potentially-Lethal Incident Was Supposedly Part Of A Pattern

There Had Reportedly Been Stalking And Poisoning Attempts Made Against Tatiana

Per Fox News Digital via the Post, "[Tatiana] had been subjected to repeated attempts of stalking and poisoning by several suspects, allegedly hired by her husband, according to federal authorities."

There was another frightening incident seemingly targeting Tatiana a year earlier. A Home Depot rental truck oddly and apparently deliberately banged into her vehicle in the driveway before speeding away.

There Was Yet Another Very Disturbing Twist In This Story

Sergio Pino Reportedly Took His Own Life In July

Pino "was being investigated in an alleged murder-for-hire plot," per the outlet. He shot himself in his Coral Gables home. "It would appear he saw it was coming down. He likely thought he was going to get charged with this," said Chief Cohen to Fox News Digital via the Post.

Nine men have been charged with trying to harm "and attempt to kill" Pino's estranged wife, Tatiana, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe said, "Mrs. Pino had to die before their next divorce proceedings."

Pino's criminal defense attorney, Sam Rubin, said, "There were many rumors and allegations, but what was lacking was evidence."

Sergio Pino reportedly denied having any connection with the alarming incidents involving Tatiana Pino.