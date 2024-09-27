Septic Explosion Showers Bystanders In Raw Sewage In Gross Viral Video

There is nothing "holy" about this poo. It was a lovely day for the people of Nanning - Guangxi region of China - when, all of a sudden, newly installed pipes ruptured below the street. What ensued was a gigantic explosion of brown fecal matter that covered the street with poo. Cars and pedestrians were absolutely not amused after being covered by the nasty residue.

On Wednesday, around 11 a.m., a brown cloud emerged from a pipe explosion, supposedly caused by a pressure test performed by construction workers. Reportedly, workers performed this test to see how these new pipes would hold. Evidently, they didn't hold at all.

These types of tests involve filling up the pipeline with a liquid to measure pressure tightness and detect any pressure loss. Water usually fills these pipes during tests of this nature. As you might have noticed, however, fecal matter filled these pipes to the brim this time.

"I'm drenched in poo, my car is splattered yellow. It's ruined," one driver said according to the New York Post.

The Poo Explosion Aftermath

Footage of the explosion showed the exact moment when the 33-foot geyser launched into the air. The cloud settled on top of the unfortunate drivers and bystanders who were thinking their day couldn't get any worse. Both a camera filming the whole area from a distance as well as dashcam footage from the drivers themselves have turned many stomachs across the world.

Fortunately, no one was harmed as a result of the explosion, but reports confirm some vehicle damage. Not only that but a digger that was at the construction site was flipped over as a result of the explosion.

After the brown cloud settled down, officials rushed to the site to lead a much-needed clean-up operation. Local authorities are currently investigating the issue in an effort to prevent any similar situation from happening in the future.

Users around the globe reacted in various ways to the poo explosion in Nanning. While some find it funny, everyone expressed disgust after viewing the footage. One user said: "How long can people hold their breath?" Another one said: "You can almost smell this video."