See Wild Video: Man Arrested For Scaling Eiffel Tower Before Olympics Closing Ceremony

The Paris Olympics have felt cursed in a lot of ways. So of course they would close out in an eventful fashion.

Police arrested a man trying to scale the Eiffel Tower just hours before the closing ceremony of the Olympics. I can only imagine he was wearing one of those comical cartoonish ski masks.

Bystanders saw the man scaling the Eiffel Tower around 2:45 local time. Police immediately sprang into action. They ended up capturing and arresting the man for his publicity stunt.

At this time, we don't much about the man himself. Is he a local or a foreigner? Did he have ill intent related to the Olympics? Was this just someone losing a bet and being a man of his word? All questions left to answer for sure.