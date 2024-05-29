See The 'America's Got Talent' Act Simon Cowell Calls "One Of The Funniest People We’ve Had Over The Years"

Learnmore Jonasi has entered the America's Got Talent building, and as it happens, his comedic talents are getting the recognition they've always deserved! Jonasi did a stand-up set for the panel of judges. It would cheapen the impact if I quoted any of his jokes here, but I'll say this: dude's funny. That was clear before America's Got Talent, and it'll hopefully be known the world over before long. Take a look for yourself!

I'm a sucker for a good come-up story. The world of comedy is grueling, painful, and fraught with disappointments. It's endless tours, it's workshopping and perfecting your material, and you run the risk of being booed out of the building. Many people think they're so funny until they have to perform in front of a paying audience. Jonasi paid his dues and then some. Like Howie Mandel said, to come from another country and still be able to captivate an American crowd is pure talent.

That Golden Buzzer? Wholly deserved. (It helps that Jonasi is genuinely hilarious, of course.)

Learnmore Jonasi Won Everyone Over On 'America's Got Talent'

"No sob story. Just a guy with a dream. And he had me laughing so hard. Delivery was awesome and he's insanely likable. Let's go Learnmore!" one YouTube user said. We respect talent in this house!

One of the best things I have ever watched. Here is Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi who has lit up Americas Got Talent with the funniest act the show has seen❤️ Beautiful. Phenomenal! Zimbabwe to the world ????pic.twitter.com/A7zkwLTZET — Adam Theo??? (@AdamTheofilatos) May 29, 2024

The Zimbabwe-born future megastar has the rocket strapped to his back, and he's ready to take over! It's rare when a person earns the coveted Golden Buzzer on America's Got Talent! We're talking about one of the elites here (who also won a few comedy awards beforehand, but who's counting)!

"Learnmore has been grinding for years, committed to his vision, doing comedy when people laughed at him and told him to get a job. To get to this stage [and be] comfortable, control the room, and captivate an American audience is not easy. You deserve the buzzer. To top it all, you are just proud of your country — not tainting it or anything. We need more stars like you. Congratulations, my brother."

What more can I say that the above YouTube comment didn't address? When you're that good at what you do, the rest naturally falls into place!