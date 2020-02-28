See Over 500,000 Tulips at the Dallas Blooms Festival This Year

After months of trees and bushes looking dead and barren (kind of like me when I'm hibernating on my couch in sweatpants), spring blooms are the first sign that warm weather and sunshine are coming. Did you know that one of the top 14 places in the entire world to see spring flowers is in the state of Texas? The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden hosts the Dallas Blooms Festival from February 29-April 12, and it looks incredible.

Across the six week festival, visitors get to see over 100 varieties of spring bulbs and over 500,000 tulips. This is the perfect place to get excited about springtime and admire all of the stunning blooms like tulips, daffodils, and azaleas. You'll also get to see the arboretum get creative with their floral displays. The "Sounds of Spring" will feature various topiaries in the form of musical instruments, including a harp, bass, guitar, and saxophone. Two topiary musicians will be playing the violin and a piano, respectively.

There will be weekly events throughout the festival as well. "Mommy and Me Mondays" and "Tiny Tot Tuesdays" will take place each week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with some fun children's activities, including face painting, a petting zoo, an outdoor stroller workout and music.

"A Tasteful Place" will host activities and cooking classes, including -- the National Cereal Day Party, Chocolate Lover's French Recipes, Spring Wreath Making Class, Spring Cookie Decorating Class, Couples Night Out: Scardello Cheese & Wine Tasting Class, and Paint to Music. There's something fun for everyone!

The Blooms Festival is full of live music, so make sure to mark your calendars for Blooms, Boots & BBQ on February 29 and March 1. Come out for BBQ vendors, dance performances, line dancing lessons, music and a "These Boots Are Made for Walking" contest all in one of the most beautiful places you've ever seen. You can even stop by A Tasteful Place to watch Chef Lisa demonstrate preparing Texas-inspired dishes.

Spring Break Week, March 14-20, will let you travel the world of flowers. The weekend will feature live music on the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn. Each day of the week will play music from different regions around the world, including Latin America and the Caribbean, Germany, France, Ireland, Mexico and Africa. The featured countries inspire special activities that will take place each day of the week.

If you visit anything during the Blooms Festival, consider the Fourth Annual Food & Wine Festival from March 26 - 29. Enjoy sipping on your wine as you walk through the grounds and grab a bite from one of the food vendors. These tickets always go fast, so click here to reserve your spot!