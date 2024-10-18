See Mug Shot: Jay Cutler Arrested For DUI And Gun Possession In Tennessee

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler is in a bit of legal hot water. Authorities in Tennessee arrested the former athlete for DUI and gun possession on Thursday.

Authorities also arrested Cutler for failure to exercise due care and violation of implied consent law as well. They booked him into the Williamson County Jail where he posted a $5,000 bond and got released on the same evening.

TMZ Sports confirms the arrest but didn't reveal any more details on what exactly happened. Cutler started his NFL career with the Broncos before leaving for the Bears and then the Dolphins. He retired from the NFL in 2017. He worked for Fox Sports, hosted a podcast, and also led Outsider.

For full transparency, I used to work for Outsider above, but this was prior to Cutler joining the organization and its revamp. As far as his personal life, Cutler married Kristin Cavallari in 2013, but the couple split in 2020. They share three kids — Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8.

Cavallari previously opened up about what it's been like to raise children with Cutler following their divorce. She said that they've been on good terms.

Franklin PD/MEGA

Jay Cutler And His Personal Life

"When I was dating last fall, I was still doing split custody with my ex and I had every other week off from my kids and that's changed," she said on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast earlier this month. "I'm really happy and really content having my life right now being about my kids and work."

"I never thought we'd get here. I'm so happy about it because, you know, everyone wins when the parents are on good terms," Cavallari admitted on a November 2023 podcast episode. "My kids see it. It's just easier."

Following his divorce, he briefly dated Jana Kramer. Kramer claims that she helped Cutler choose the name for his beverage company, Gratis.

"When this person and I were hanging out, I named his beer company. ... I named it. I have proof," Kramer claimed during a 2022 episode of her "Whine Down" podcast. "I even gave the whole, like, what it stands for, how you should promote it. And then he would send me, 'What is this design?' I was like, 'This design looks great.' So then I get a call from Decker — Jessie James — because I still told her. And she goes, 'Oh, it's out.' And I go, 'He did not use the name?' Oh, and the same design! And my promo for it!"

Cutler is currently dating Samantha Robertson.