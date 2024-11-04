Security Refuses To Let Buffalo Bills Fan Wear Trump Shirt At NFL Game

Trump supporters have been left in outrage as a video circulates of a man being told not to wear Trump merch at an NFL game.

Videos by Wide Open Country

A Buffalo Bills fan thought to wear a shirt with a Trump-supporting message to the game on Sunday. However, before kick-off, a Bills security approached the fan to let him know of the rule. In the video, it's unclear whether the security asked him to leave, remove the shirt, or zip up his hoodie to hide it. Either way, the fan was not impressed.

The security stresses that the policy denies the wearing of any political clothing whatsoever. The fans try to fight this, saying that "it's a free country." They also state that this is not an NFL policy.

There has been lots of contention surrounding this. Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 of the NFL Rulebook starkly disallows the wearing of anything political in nature. Naturally, not many will read the NFL rulebook before attending the game.

They also won't imagine that they can't wear anything political if they believe it infringes on their freedom. Incidents of political clothing has been cropping up more and more lately. The NFL looks into some, but not into all of them.

Fans Outraged At Not Being Able To Wear Political Clothing At NFL Game

The video ends with the fans in disbelief that they can't sport their political candidate in the stadium. It is unclear how this gets resolved.

A Trump-endorsing X account posted the video. It's natural, then, that the account, its followers, and commenters are not happy about this rule.

"Is this America? or did you move to Russia?" comments one, believing this restriction to be excessive and oppressive.

"Such bs. Why does anyone still support the NFL?" comments another.

Some have mentioned that they've wore political clothing to sports game before without issue. "I wear a MAGA hat to Alabama Football games and nobody says anything," commented one.

It's common for places of community to disallow the showcasing of political leanings to keep the atmosphere civil and not spark confrontation or conflict. Some will believe this to be oppressive of expression and freedom, however.