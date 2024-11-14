Security Guard Caught Up In Wild NFL Brawl

On Sunday, the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs played off in the Arrowhead Stadium. It wasn't the only thing that kicked-off, however.

A video obtained exclusively by ML Football on X showed the two-minute brawl that involved many spectators and the security guards. For a while, all we see is a Bronco fan and a Chiefs fan desperately trying to trade blows with each other as others try to keep them back.

They almost connect with each other to continue fighting as an intervening bystander takes a fall. That's when the yellow-donned security step in to separate the fight.

The Bronco fan takes a tumble over the chairs as the security steps in. For some moments, the Chiefs fan collects himself while the security tackle the Broncos fan into submission.

When an elderly security guard stands the Broncos fan up, a random stranger comes out of nowhere and sucker punches the security guard in the face twice.

This random assault sent the guard falling backward which brings the mysterious attacker down with him.

Random Bystander Sucker Punches Security Guard

As everyone knows, sucker punching elderly men when they're distracted is a very manly thing to do and we should all be singing this stranger's praises.

The rest of the video from that point is a strange group tussle as people grab onto each other and pull and push. The struggle lasts for a while until the random attacker is secured by staff and escorted out the stands. Everyone boos him as he goes.

It's unknown why the stranger joined the fight, and it's unclear what's going to happen to him. The NFL have not commented on this event.

People are pretty upset and confused over the brawl.

"This dumb. No reason for it," writes one.

"Never understand paying for the seats to get kicked out," admits another.

"So many hooligans at NFL games this year," one disappointingly states.

Violence in the stands have certainly seen an uptick recently.