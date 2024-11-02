Security Footage Shows That Mom Pushed Children Off Niagara Falls Before Jumping Herself

Described as "intentional in nature" by police, New York was shocked after learning about the deaths of a mother and her two young children at Niagara Falls after plunging to their deaths. Now, security footage obtained by the New York State Park Police, confirms that Chianti Means, the 33-year-old mother, pushed her 9-year-old son and 5-month-old daughter before she jumped herself into the water.

Videos by Wide Open Country

According to the Niagara Gazette, the security footage obtained by Park Police revealed that the first to fall into their ultimate demise was Roman Rossman, Means's 9-year-old son. Mecca Means, her 5-month-old daughter followed, with Chianti leaping over the edge last. When questioned if Means had gone into the water to chase after her children, he answered, "No, we believe this was intentional."

State Police Public Information Officer, James O'Callaghan, held a press conference where he talked about the chain of events that took place on Monday, October 28. O'Callaghan talked about how Means and her children entered the area. "This is a small area by the crest of the falls where we believe they went in," said O'Callaghan.

He continued: "The circumstances of how that went down, that is the part we may be able to solve or we may never know. Not going to get into what the witnesses saw because it's still an active case, but it is alarming what they told us."

A Senseless Act

While the Niagara Falls footage does depict how the whole tragedy went down, police are still investigating the motives behind the heartbreaking incident. "We do believe this is intentional, but the circumstances of what actually happened are under investigation," said O'Callaghan. "They definitely went there that night and none of them returned. Due to information, we do know it was an intentional act, but the reason why is a tougher answer."

Meanwhile, tributes have been taking place alongside prayer vigils for Means and her children. "This is such a heart-breaking moment," said Reverend Lisa Giacomazza, Bacom Memorial Presbyterian Church pastor. "There is still much that is not known about this tragedy, but we know that the sense of loss is great. We just want to offer a moment for people to start to come together as a community."

Authorities continue to search for the bodies of the mother and her children, but they have had no luck so far. According to police, the fathers of both Roman and Mecca have been cooperative, and that no criminal charges will take place at the time.