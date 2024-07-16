Secret Service Director Speaks Out, Reveals Key Security Risk At Trump Rally They Were Aware Of

After a wave of controversy, United States Secret Service Director, Kimberly Cheatle, addressed the shooting at Donald Trump's rally. Per Fox News, Cheatle stated that responsibility for the security breakdown leading to the attempted assassination of former President Trump ultimately rests with herself.

"The buck stops with me," Cheatle told ABC News. Cheatle acknowledged the incident never should have happened. She also confirmed that the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, had been identified as a person of interest. But by the time Crooks was located, it was too late to stop him.

"The shooter was actually identified as a potential person of suspicion," she said. "Unfortunately, with the rapid succession of how things unfolded. By the time that individual was eventually located, they were on the rooftop and were able to fire off at the former president."

Cheatle would continue to explain the circumstances surrounding the shooting. She said that the Secret Service was aware of the security vulnerabilities presented by the building Crooks took a sniper's position on to aim at Trump. However, a decision was made not to place any personnel on the roof.

"That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there's a safety factor that would be considered there. That we wouldn't want to put somebody up on a sloped roof. And so, you know, the decision was made to secure the building, from inside."

Secret Service Director Speaks Out On The Security Failings Surrounding The Shooting At Donald Trump's Rally

The Fraternal Order of Police was one of many groups that took issue with the security gaps at Trump's rally. "All of us want answers to our questions. There was, as Secretary Mayorkas said earlier, a security failure. One that nearly cost former President Trump his life," FOP President Patrick Yoes said in a statement.

"All of us in law enforcement can agree that the roof of the building should have been secured by law enforcement. It clearly was not. Nonetheless, we must recognize the extraordinary heroism of the Secret Service agents and other officers on the scene who saved the life of their protectee."