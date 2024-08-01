Secret Service Counter Sniper Makes Terrifying Prediction

A Secret Service counter sniper has made a chilling prediction in the wake of the July 13 assassination attempt on former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

This unnamed insider wrote in a scathing July 29 email sent to the Secret Service Uniformed Division, reportedly obtained by RealClearPolitics and posted on X that "...[W]e all SHOULD expect another [assassination] attempt to happen before November."

The Counter Sniper Issues Blistering Criticism Of The Secret Service

"Sadly, We Have Fallen Short For YEARS."

What occurred on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, has sparked an ongoing firestorm of controversy about the Secret Service's actions and inactions regarding the rooftop shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. He was killed on the scene by Secret Service agents.

The violence at the Butler campaign rally also led to the resignation of SS Director Kimberly Cheatle, who testified before a Congressional committee and provided scant insight into the agency's recent missteps.

As questions about the Secret Service mount and the turmoil continues, this counter sniper minced no words and angrily vowed to keep speaking out until there is a major reset of the Secret Service hierarchy.

"I'm not stopping until 5 high-level supervisors (1 down) are either fired or removed from their current positions," the counter sniper wrote in their email, which regretfully alleges that the Secret Service's flaws are not anything new.

"Sadly, we have fallen short for YEARS. We just got lucky and looked good doing it."

The Counter Sniper Blames Secret Service Leadership For The Agency's Stumbles

The Email States That Concerns Were Ignored

The email makes an impassioned, urgent plea for overhauling the dysfunctional status quo at the Secret Service. The counter sniper insists that "This agency NEEDS to change. If not now, WHEN? The NEXT assassination attempt in 30 days?"

It further states that "The technicians who worked on 7/13/24 in Butler PA DID THEIR JOB with their hands tied. Secret Service SUPERVISORS "knew better" and the foot soldiers working made the best of a bad situation that resulted in a civilian death and a near miss of the protectee...."

The email also says that "our SUPERVISORS...thought our concerns were less than important."

Jesse Watters Of Fox News Said "Something Stinks, And You Know What I'm Talking About"

Watters, Like Many Others, Can't Understand What Is Behind The Lack Of Answers

Watters , on a clip from a recent broadcast of his show on Fox News and posted on X, described the Secret Service counter sniper's email and unleashed a torrent of questions about the FBI and the Secret Service and their personnel's behavior on July 13. He troublingly alleges "there's a massive cover up underway."

This story will continue to unfold and there will surely be more questions. Whether there will be adequate answers remains to be seen.