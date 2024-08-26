'Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives' Star Reveals Insane Amount She Makes From Social Media

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is already making a splash and it's not even on TV yet. The show garnered controversy thanks to a swinging sex scandal involving the show's stars. Taylor Frankie Paul reveals that she and her ex-husband were into swinging, having several partners.

Following the reveal, her The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-stars Whitney Leavitt and Mayci Neeley addressed how the scandal affected their own careers. Leavitt said that the controversy has given them a lot of publicity that helps with how much money they're making as influencers.

"If anything, it just gave us more publicity, to be honest with you," Leavitt told E News!.

Meanwhile, Neely said that they took a bit of a hit as far as reputation goes.

"It's kind of a mix, though," she said. "I threw an event for my business launch that I did on the show, and I had a couple of vendors that almost pulled out because they're like, 'Wait, are you in that swinging stuff?' So, I think reputation-wise [we] took a little bit of a hit, but income-wise I don't think it really affected us too much."

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Talk Pay

But the bigger question remains is exactly how much they're making in a given year. Leavitt said that it can be a bit hard to quantify how much they get from social media.

She said, "It's hard because each year is different. ... You could get a really big brand deal, like, 'Hey, we want to have like a six-month contract with you,' and then next year you don't get it at all. It varies drastically."

"It will vary for people depending on what your specialty is, like fitness and health or beauty," she also added. "toys or mommy products for your children."

Meanwhile, Neeley said that some things pay more than others. For instance, Leavitt said that she makes $20,000 to promote adult toys on social media

Meanwhile, Neeley said that they've made more than that.

"We both have gotten one - we can't say what it was - but we've gotten a deal that was $75,000 one year," said Neeley, who has 1.3 million followers on TikTok.