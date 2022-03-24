Secret Emchy Society Navigates a Complicated Social Circle on 'Think I Do' [Premiere]

Bay Area country artist Secret Emchy Society (Cindy Emch) blends her love of honky tonk, Americana and California country on forthcoming album Gold Country / Country Gold, recorded in Twain Harte, Calif. (the heart of "gold country").

Debut single "Think I Do" showcases Emchy's boisterous voice against a Bakersfield beat.

Emchy says "Think I Do" was inspired by the anxiety that arises when two close friends break up.

"Navigating who 'owns' the relationship when your close friends break up is never easy. But that first time that both exes are invited to the same show/BBQ/event can often be the most fraught with drama, anxiety and 'whose friend are you REALLY' moments," Emch tells Wide Open Country. "'Think I Do' is about navigating that complicated space while trying to hold empathy and compassion for both sides of the contentious couple. Do I always succeed? Nope. But this tune is about trying."

Watch the lyric video for "Think I Do" below.

Emchy, known as the "First Lady of Queer Country," Gold Country / Country Gold features a Spaghetti Western rendition of "Cowboys Are Frequently, Secretly Fond of Each Other," written by Latin country musician Ned Sublette and made famous by Willie Nelson (considered the first LGBT-themed mainstream country song by a major artist).

Emchy also hosts Gimme Country's Emchy's Outlaw Americana show.

Secret Emchy Society is opening for Sarah Shook and the Disarmers on March 30 at Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco.

Gold Country / Country Gold is available for pre-order here.

