Second Grader Crashes Bus During Safety Demonstration

Most of us wait until we have our driver's license before getting into a wreck. However, this second grader decided she didn't want to wait quite that long. Alannah Cheffen went the whole hog and inadvertently caused a bus crash during their morning drop-off on Oct. 17.

Videos by Wide Open Country

In an interview with Fox 2 Now, a shocked parent tells of how she found her child had been involved in a 'Minor incident' whilst being given safety training on board a school bus. Cheffen, the 7-year-old, was positioned at the front of the bus, operating the pedals, as the vehicle rolled into another.

Shaken But Unharmed

Despite the huge bus colliding with another under the less-than-capable control of the second grader, nobody was harmed. According to Cheffen, "She told me to press that thing and when I pressed it, it made the whole bus go backward. Then I pressed the gas button and it stopped out of nowhere." It had hit another bus in the lot.

The students were being given safety training on the buses. They were learning how to break windows and evacuate in the case of an emergency. However, Cheffen ended up in the driver's seat when the instructor required a volunteer. From this position, Cheffen Brown was able to reach the gas pedals.

Under the less-than-watchful eye of the instructor, Cheffen first pressed one pedal, moving the bus backward. Then, tried the other, shunting it forward into the second bus. According to Cheffens sister, Amiyah Brown, the crash raised no alarms with the instructor. She simply took back control and parked the bus.

Parents Informed of The Bus Crash

Despite the instructors' calm demeanor and controlled response to the minor incident, parents were still informed of the bus crash. The simple message read, "This is a courtesy communication to inform you of a minor incident involving your child's bus during drop-off this morning. One bus slowly rolled into another while on school grounds. The situation was handled promptly and with care, and the school day is continuing as normal."

Despite the message being attentive and appropriate, Ambrosia Holt, Cheffens mother highlights that it leaves out one very important point. Despite alerting parents that the bus had been in a minor crash, it fails to mention that the bus was under the control of the second-grade student.

Police were not informed of the minor incident. However, parents are rather put out that a child was in the driver's seat.