These Second-Generation Country Stars Keep It All in the Family

There are many examples of country musicians who have followed in the footsteps of one of their famous parents. In the case of Hank Williams (pictured above with Hank Williams Jr., who is the father of Hank Williams III) we're even talking three generations of country performers. Read on to learn more about some second-generation country musicians who are a chip off the ol' block.

Rosanne Cash

Rosanne Cash may be the eldest daughter of country legend Johnny Cash, but her music influences are more diverse than those of her famous father. Her breakthrough hit, 1981's "Seven Year Ache," topped the country charts and became a crossover hit. Cash won a Grammy for in 1985 for "I Don't Know Why You Don't Want Me," but it was the introspective 1990 album Interiors that earned her even more critical acclaim for daring to go beyond traditional country. She has released 14 studio albums to date, including 2018's She Remembers Everything, and also works as an author, having written three books, short stories and many essays.

Hank Williams Jr.

Multi-instrumentalist Hank Williams Jr. (pictured, above left) is the son of country legend Hank Williams. Hank Williams Jr. was born in 1949 and his father passed away in 1953, so Jr. was largely posthumously influenced by his famous father. The generational influence doesn't end there, however. Hank Williams Jr., the singer of "A Country Boy Can Survive," is the father of Holly Williams, who has released three studio albums. He is also the father of Hank Williams III (pictured, above right), who has released many studio albums that are a unique mix of country, punk and heavy metal.

Shooter Jennings

Outlaw-country pioneer Waylon Jennings recorded the theme song for The Dukes of Hazzard TV show and was one of the Highwaymen alongside Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Johnny Cash. Jennings was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2001 shortly before passing away in Arizona in 2002. He is the father of Shooter Jennings, who was born in 1972 and is pictured above in 1987 playing drums while his father plays guitar. Shooter, the singer of "4th of July," has released 10 studio albums to date, including 2022's Sometimes Y.

Advertisement

Thomas Rett

American country singer Rhett Akins (pictured, above right) is perhaps best known for his hit single "Don't Get Me Started" and the many hit songs he's penned for other artists. He is the father of Thomas Rhett (pictured, above left), who has released five studio albums to date and has received four Grammy nominations. The "It Goes Like This" and "Make Me Wanna" singer is pictured above performing with his father in 2016.

Lukas Nelson

Born on April 29, 1933 in Abbott, Texas, singer and activist Willie Nelson is one of the most recognizable faces in country music. Nelson used his celebrity clout to help set up Farm Aid in 1985 along with Neil Young and John Mellencamp. Nelson's son Lukas was born on Christmas Day 1988 and is the gift to country music that keeps on giving. As the lead singer of Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Nelson has released six studio albums and several EPs. He is pictured above performing with his father at Farm Aid 34 in 2019.

Bobby Bare Jr.

Outlaw-country singer Bobby Bare is best known for the songs "Marie Laveau," "Detroit City" and "500 Miles Away from Home." He is the father of Bobby Bare Jr., who was born in 1966. When Bobby Bare Jr. was only eight years old, he was nominated along with his father for a Grammy for the song "Daddy What If." Bobby Bare Jr. has released several studio albums as a solo artist as well as member of Guided by Voices. He is pictured above performing with his father in 2014 in Nashville.

Related Videos