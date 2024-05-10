Second Brawl Breaks Out On A Plane In A Week — What's Going On?

To the surprise of approximately nobody, Spirit Airlines again finds itself embroiled in controversy. As reported by NBC10 Boston, two rowdy passengers on a late-night Spirit Airlines flight decided to recreate a WWE backstage brawl as the plane landed at Logan Airport.

The fitful tussle was bravely recorded by Nicole Grome, who appears to have had a front-row seat to the wild spectacle. "Everything seemed fine and dandy until we hit the ground," Grome said. "The tension was really building, you could cut it with a knife, the tension was so thick."

According to Grome, there had been a tense verbal exchange between the two men prior to the fateful exchange of fists. "They were choking each other out, it was kinda a really crazy sight to see, it was like straight out of a movie."

As you can see, the fight is indeed something to behold. Both combatants seem to have endless energy, and they go from row to row, throwing out haymakers to the horror of the poor passengers who just want to get off the plane. Credit where it's due, though, the Spirit flight attendant who's trying to break that up is the real MVP.

I mean, they're right in the thick of it, too. As they say, though: "It couldn't be me." I can't help but wonder if the beleaguered employee is paid enough to jump into the line of fire like that.

But according to Mark Weinkrantz, a retired commercial and military pilot, "They are trained to try and de-escalate things as much as possible." More power to them!

First, The Spirit Airlines Brawl, And Then This In The Same Week

Oh, you thought that was the only airborne brawl that went down this week? Think again!

On May 7, a flight from Taiwan to California saw two men engage in fisticuffs. It was EVA Air this time, though, so that's something of a relief to Spirit Airlines. Maybe.

You know, it's easy to wonder why these clashes keep happening. But Mark Weinkrantz also said something that made a whole lot of sense.

"People travel, they surrender a lot of their space, they surrender their comfort and other people are in charge and it makes things uncomfortable," Weinkrantz said. "It is the perfect environment for a small incident between two people to erupt into a much bigger confrontation."

Clears things up a bit, no?