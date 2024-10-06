Sebastian Stan Says "There's a Trump in All of Us" After Playing Him in 'The Apprentice'

Captain America: Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan knows Donald Trump more than a lot of people. He had to study the former president and billionaire mogul from afar for his upcoming film The Apprentice. He intimately understands his traits because of how he compares and contrasts on a personal note. His big takeaway? There's more aspects of Trump in people than they care to admit.

Recently, Sebastian speaks with Entertainment Weekly for a cover story on The Apprentice. There, he implores people to see the humanity in someone like Donald Trump like he had to within the film. "I think that there's a Trump in all of us to some extent," Stan explains. "I know that might not be a popular thing to say, or people maybe don't want to admit it."

Sebastian Stan Sees a Bit of Donald Trump in Everyone

Additionally, this isn't to let some of Donald Trump's more deplorable qualities off the hook. He isn't dismissing some of the problematic racial beliefs he holds. Rather, Sebastian wants people to interrogate some of the darker aspects of themselves. Perhaps we could look at what kind of greed and lust for power it takes to become a billionaire in the first place.

This way, we can properly assess our faults rather than cower away from them. "It's important for us to explore perhaps the darker elements that live within all of us so that by bringing them into the light, we can understand how to have a better relationship with them rather than suppressing and avoiding and pretending that they're not there," Sebastian Stan says. "I think that's where the value is because I don't think anyone is on a moral high ground."

Ultimately, Stan understands why Trump's biggest supporters ride for him the way they do. He even sees some of those qualities in himself. "I understood that drive to rise, to overcome at whatever cost, and to win. I understood that simply from my own very, very small, humble beginnings with the American dream," Sebastian expresses. "We love a winner in this country. It's a fact that, to me, felt relatable in many ways."