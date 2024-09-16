Seattle Man Pulls Gun, Allegedly Threatens To Shoot Everyone At Movie Theater

Police arrested a man in Seattle following a violent episode at the Regal Thornton Place theater. Per Fox 13, a man pulled out a gun, assaulted two people, and threatened to shoot everyone in the theater. Reportedly, this occurred because someone walked past his row of seats twice. When the person passed him a second time, he "yelled he had a handgun, pulled out the firearm, and beat one of the victims with it."

An officer's report confirmed the following quotes the man screamed after assaulting the person. "I've got a gun," "I'll shoot you," and "I'll shoot everyone." When the police arrived, the man was "uncooperative" and "argumentative." One victim had a partially severed ear as a result of the attack. The other had injuries to their head.

A few people tried to wrestle the gun from the man, causing the magazine to eject. This effectively emptied the theater. The unidentified man was charged with assault in the first degree, felony harassment, and unlawful imprisonment.

A note was posted to Reddit detailing an account of the incident from someone who was there. "We were about 25 minutes into the film, and things were really intense on screen. Suddenly, I noticed people in front of me getting up in a panic, and I turned around to see two men wrestling in the back of the theater," the post clarifies.

"At that moment, I feared the worst. My instinct told me to get up and head toward the exit, but I was frozen for a few seconds, just processing what was happening. During the scuffle, a large man in red walked up to break up the fight, after a moment of trying to de-escalate the situation, he raised his arms and said 'Take it easy.' He then cautiously backed away and headed towards where I was, near the exit."

"I asked him what was happening as he passed by me. And when he said, 'He has a gun,' it hit me just how dangerous the situation had become. At that point, panic spread through the theater, and people, including myself, started running toward the exits." That's where the situation has settled until more details are disclosed. When we at Wide Open Country learn more, we'll inform our readership accordingly.