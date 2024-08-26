Scotty McCreery Throws Man Out Of Concert After He Hit A Lady

Scotty McCreery laid down the law during a recent concert performance. The country singer stopped his show after he noticed an altercation in the crowd. He saw a man hit a woman in the crowd and got her the help she needed.

One TikTok user uploaded a video of the altercation. The country singer was performing "It Matters to Her" while at the Colorado State Fair. That's when the country singer noticed the interaction between a man and a woman. The singer stopped mid-performance to call out the man.

Pointed to him in the audience and he said, "Right here, right here, that's a lady you just hit, sir! Absolutely not." McCreery also then called for authorities to come grab the man and kick him out of the concert.

He also took the opportunity to check on the woman. He asked, "Is she ok?" He then told the man to "get the heck out of here." The crowd was on McCreery's side through and through. They started booing the man and demanding that he leave the venue. The country singer was shocked by what had happened.

"On God's green Earth, at a Scotty McCreery show? What are you doing?" McCreery said.

Scotty McCreery Stops Show

McCreery had to put a full stop to the show. He waited while authorities came and escorted the man out of the concert. He said, "Y'all let the cop know who hit the lady because that's absolutely unacceptable. Whoever you are, that's the definition of a coward, hitting a lady. Get the heck out of here."

After authorities took the man out of the concert, McCreery got back to performing. He said,"If we're all set, let's get on back to the show." Several fans praised the singer for his quick acting.

One wrote, "And, notice he didn't have to use one fowl (sic) word to get his point across. That's class." Another wrote, "Scotty handled that with such class though!" Another wrote, "And not one cuss word out of his mouth!! That's class right there!!" Yet another wrote, "Scotty [is] such a gentlemen. Class." Still another wrote, "...I have the utmost respect for him now."