Scotty McCreery Earns St Jude's Angels Among Us Award For Charitable Contributions

American Idol winner turned country star Scotty McCreery got honored by St. Jude on Saturday (Oct. 8) with the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award.

Per a press release, the honor "singles out a country artist each year for outstanding commitment and service to the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital."

The prize bears the name of Alabama's lead singer. Owen presented the award to McCreery during the annual Country Cares Seminar in Memphis.

"It is a tremendous honor to receive the Angels Among Us Award from St. Jude," shared McCreery in a press release. "The patients and families here have been an inspiration to me, just as I know they are to so many other country artists as well. With continued support from country radio and our loyal listeners, who pitch in to play their part for this wonderful cause, we can make a difference together by helping ensure that no family receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. That's a beautiful thing to me, and I'm happy to lend my voice in support of such an amazing cause. And then to receive this award from the legendary Randy Owen himself is a moment I'll treasure always."

Advertisement

Since 2014, McCreery and his wife Gabi have supported St. Jude's efforts to treat childhood cancer. Examples of this benevolence include McCreery's donation of his $25,000 winnings from ABC's Celebrity Family Feud and his visits with St. Jude patients.

Country artists have a history of supporting St. Jude's lifesaving mission through the Music Gives to St. Jude project and its This Shirt Saves Lives fundraising initiative.

Past recipients of the award include Jake Owen, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and the members of Florida Georgia Line and Lady A.

Related Videos