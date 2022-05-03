Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina Reunite on American Idol for 20th Anniversary

It was an eventful night on American Idol after several alumni returned for the Idol Reunion on ABC for its 20th anniversary. Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina decided to join forces, one more time, to sing a rendition of Alison Krauss' "When You Say Nothing at All." Both country singers participated in the tenth season, with Alaina finishing as runner-up and McCreery winning!

The country music singer first began the song by showcasing his baritone vocals, followed by Alaina stepping out and adding some melody. After their performance, Bryan went in, saying, "That was just amazing, guys. We're all touring so much, us country people, we can't ever get to see each other sing. I was just like enthralled, a fan, just sitting back and listening. It was really good to hear you all."

Both of the singers have come a long way after participating in Idol, with McCreery having four No. 1 hits with "You Time," "This Is It," "In Between," and "Five More Minutes." Meanwhile, Alaina has two No. 1 hits with her song, "What Ifs" which is a duet with Kane Brown, and "Road Less Traveled."

Advertisement

The show was part of the 1-hour episode, dubbed The Great Idol Reunion. It had its original judges, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul, and collaborations featured included Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler, Ruben Studdard and Jordin Sparks, Kris Allen and David Cook, and Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson.

All the stars sang to the crowd and the current judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. The current judges also participated that night, covering "When You Say Nothing At All," Alison Krauss & Union Station.

American Idol is set to return on Monday on ABC.

Related Videos