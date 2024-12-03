Scientists Reveal The Three Most Important Lifestyle Choices That Matter To Prevent Dementia

Let's face the facts, no one wants dementia. However with 55 million people suffering from it currently worldwide, it is not a problem that is so easily avoided. Luckily we are not without hope. Experts are now revealing three lifestyle choices that can help prevent dementia.

Three Lifestyle Choices To Prevent Dementia

We all know that consuming too much alcohol and not getting enough sleep are detrimental to our physical and mental health. Additionally, they do not do anything positive in terms of preventing dementia. However you may be surprised that cutting out alcohol and getting proper sleep were not among the three lifestyle choices to prevent dementia.

Granted, limiting alcohol and getting proper sleep is key to a healthy life, however these other three factors outweigh everything when it comes to dementia. The Daily Mail shares that the three lifestyle choices that can lead to dementia are, "Not having a hobby, being obese, and sedentary after age 60."

So in turn, the three lifestyle choices that prevent dementia would be having multiple hobbies, keeping lean and fit, and ensuring you get daily movement — particularly after age 60.

Proven By Studies

A study conducted by the RAND Corporation conducted three separate studies that focused on specific factors that made people at higher risk for dementia.

One of the studies used a survey that "tracked 20,000 older adults since 1992." This survey asked about the individuals' daily habits and health. Their daily habits included their hobbies. According to the Daily Mail, the most popular hobbies were, "chess, word games, gardening, car maintenance, and making clothes."

Those who had plenty of hobbies, movement, and were leaner showed less risk and signs of developing the disease. Whereas the study found that "those who were obese, didn't exercise and didn't have hobbies over age 60 were more likely to develop dementia." Interestingly, the study also proved that adults in the South were more likely to develop dementia than other parts of the country.

The Anti-Dementia Checklist

Now that you know the three lifestyle choices that prevent dementia, let's give you some practical steps on how to attain those lifestyle choices. Below is a short list that gives you ideas and tips on how to implement these choices into your daily routine and lead a healthier, happier life.

Develop A Hobby

Hobbies keep the brain active and encourage lifelong learning, which is key to maintaining cognitive health. Ideally focus on hobbies you're passionate about and have been cultivating for years, but remember — it's never too late to explore something new.

Practical Tips:

Dedicate a specific time each day or week to your hobby.

Choose activities that challenge your brain, like learning a new language or skill.

Share your hobby with others to build connections.

Examples Of Hobbies:

Creative: Painting, writing, gardening, knitting, photography

Active: Birdwatching, hiking, dancing, yoga, swimming

Brain-challenging: chess, puzzles, learning an instrument

Avoid Obesity

This is one of the lifestyle choices that prevents dementia that is easiest to control. While it may not be the most fun, controlling what you consume is very feasible. Maintain a healthy weight by focusing on balanced nutrition, mindful eating, and an active lifestyle.

Practical Tips:

Eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.

Limit processed foods, sugar, and saturated fats.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Examples Of Good Diets/Diet Practices:

Mediterranean or DASH diet

Meal prep ahead of time

Monitor portion size

Track BMI

Keep Moving

Physical activity increases blood flow to the brain, supports neuorplasticity, and helps reduce the risk of dementia. It also has a plethora of benefits for your physical health as well, including reduced fall risk as you age.

Practical Tips:

Try to get at least 150 minutes of exercise a week — that is about 30 minutes a day five times a week.

Focus on more than just cardio, be sure to add in some strength training as well.

Start small, incorporating little movements and steps into your daily routine, such as parking farther away or using the stairs over the elevator.

Examples Of Exercise: