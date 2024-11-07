School Bus Carrying Multiple Students Crashes Into Family's Home

You would think that being in a crash would be enough to at least get the day off school. But, after an Indiana School bus crashed into the side of a building, some of the students still had to show up.

Videos by Wide Open Country

In Union City, a school bus, filled with children, careened off the road and crashed into the side of a multi-story home. An elderly woman, who was sleeping upstairs, was very rudely awoken by the destruction of her home.

The bus was carrying 20 children when it came smashing into the side of the building. Two of the students sustained injuries, along with the driver.

After the school bus crashed into the family home, and the injured were carted off to the hospital, the rest of the kids were checked. A number of them were sent home to families, far too shaken up to continue lessons. However, others were sent off to school for the day.

Kids Had To Go To School After Bus Crash

The poor kids who had been in the rather large school bus crash still had to do lessons. Even after witnessing their bus smash through a house, they were expected to learn. As a kid, I would find any excuse not to turn up to lessons. Crashing into a house would be enough for a whole week for me.

Thankfully, none of the injuries sustained were too bad. The injured bus driver and children were taken to hospital to be treated for their cuts and grazes.

The building itself, along with the bus, came out worse from the whole incident. The building is totally ruined on the bottom floor. The school bus crashed into the lower floor corner of the building, completely wiping out the structure. The damage looks to be pretty critical, and the rebuilding job will not be a small one.

The bus, also, is totaled. Its front end is more like a back end at this point, and looking at it I am amazed that the driver only sustained minor injuries. These old yellow school buses are made of pretty tough stuff. Most of them have been on the US roads for decades, and are still going strong.