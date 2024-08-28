School Bans Oklahoma Teen From Flying American Flag On His Truck, Students Protest In Response

Recently, a school told an Oklahoma teen that he couldn't fly his American flag from his pickup truck on school property. In response, students and community members staged a protest at the high school with American flags on their vehicles.

According to KOCO, Edmond North High School senior Caleb Horst had been "flying it for quite a while" without a problem. However, recently school administrators said that he couldn't fly the American flag from his truck anymore. They said it was banned.

"I've never really had problems with it before, and it's our First Amendment, so it's kind of hard for them to infringe upon our rights," Horst shared.

According to Edmond Public Schools district, they have a practice of stopping flags from flying on vehicles. The district said it is is "designed to prevent disruptions and distractions." It's also meant to create a "safe school environment, as flying flags on vehicles creates safety issues."