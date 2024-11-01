Save Some Cash Next Halloween And Hand Out This Savory Treat Instead

We have seen all sorts of interesting things being handed out at Halloween, ranging from toothpaste to crab rangoons. However, this tried and tested sweet treat replacement could save you a bundle next time Halloween rolls around.

In a viral video shared on social media, a Ring doorbell camera captures a bunch of kids being given one simple option. They are presented with the usual bowl of candy. But, sitting on the top are also a few potatoes. In an interesting turn of events, the majority of kids will take the potato over the usual Halloween treat.

As a gang of costumed kids approach the door, the host tells them, "Okay kids, I'm about to give you the hardest decision of your young lives." He then proceeds to show them the bowl of candy. On the top sit some regular, uncooked spuds. Then, he gives them a choice. "You can take the candy, or you can take the potato." Without hesitation, the five kids all grab a potato as their chosen Halloween treat, running off into the night shouting "I GOT A POTATO"

A Potato Is The Perfect Halloween treat

As they say, simple pleasures for simple minds. These kids loved the novelty of grabbing a potato over just another piece of Halloween candy. The unusual Halloween treat made a change from what they would usually get and made for a funny story to tell their friends the next day at school.

Now, if they had only received potatoes from every house they had visited through the night, I think they may have been a little put out. But, given the choice, once in a while, it seemed to bring them joy. It will also give their poor little teeth a break from the obscene amounts of Halloween candy they're about to ingest.

Kids love something a little different. As one Reddit user pointed out, "Those kids will be talking about those stupid potatoes for YEARS!! I guarantee you that some of them hid it in their room so mom wouldn't throw it away. Countless potato-based ecosystems bloomed under many a child's bed that year." I dread to think what kind of nightmarish potato growths will be creeping out of these Halloween treats later this November.