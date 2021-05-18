'Today Show' Host Savannah Guthrie Has a Sweet and Private Family Life with Husband Mike Feldman

For the past decade, Savannah Guthrie has been a friendly face on our televisions every morning as a co-host on NBC's The Today Show. The former White House correspondent replaced Ann Curry and has worked alongside co-anchors Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager, Matt Lauer, and more for years while keeping the public up to date on the news of the world.

She's hosted the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, interviewed former President Trump, broke the news that Ellen Degeneres is ending her talk show after 19 seasons, reported the Olympics, and was even announced as a guest host of Jeopardy! following the death of host Alex Trebek. The woman has done it all! While working the morning show, reporting NBC news and more is definitely a taxing job, Guthrie's had her husband and kids to go home to after working at New York City's Rockefeller Center every day.

In 2009, Guthrie started dating Washington D.C. communications specialist Michael Feldman. Though the couple is known for keeping most of their relationship private, the TV host has opened up about what first attracted her to Feldman early in their relationship.

"When we first started dating, he came over and fixed my toilet, which I found to be very attractive," Savannah Guthrie shares.

"Mike is extremely handy, which is one of the things I liked about him when I first met him. I thought, 'Wow, here's a sophisticated guy who grew up in the city but who can actually do things.'"

After four years of dating, the couple tied the knot in Guthrie's hometown of Tucson, Arizona, and shared some exciting news with their guests. She was four months pregnant!

"Savannah looked at Mike, and said, 'So, should we break some news? Okay. I - we - are four months pregnant!' It was an explosive moment. Everyone was on their feet, cheering," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Later that year, the Today Show host welcomed daughter Vale Guthrie Feldman. Son Charles Max Feldman came two years later. Though the family prefers to keep their private lives to themselves, they did open up about how they worked together to tag-team parenting during the coronavirus pandemic. The TV host also posts the occasional photo with her children on social media and they are adorable.

"Mike is chief technology officer and chief grilling officer. He sets the alarm and gets up early every day to help me get ready for the Today show," Guthrie told Reveal with Drew and Jonathan Scott. "And he sets up the kids for Zoom school. Then, about mid-morning, it's my turn to take over for a little while so he can do his actual job, as founder of a strategic consulting company."

"A fair amount of Savannah's workday is while the kids are still sleeping," her husband shared. "And that's good on one hand, but then she has to roll right into Mommy-mode, still fully made up, while I disappear for conference calls."

"So she's 'on' from when she wakes up at 4 a.m. until the kids go to bed at night," Feldman added. "I'm in awe of her ability to create structure. I'm trying to figure out an acceptable time to have a cocktail, and she's like, 'Okay, arts-and-crafts hour!' "