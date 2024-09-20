Swimsuit model suffered near-fatal allergic reaction that left burns all over body

Having an allergic reaction isn't just a nuisance. It can have serious, sometimes life-threatening consequences. Just ask a Thai swimsuit model named Sasinan Chuenlosang. The 31-year-old was given antibiotics that she was allergic to not once or twice, but three times, The result was utterly disastrous.

Per the New York Post, Sasinan "developed rashes and blisters all over her face and body." In addition, she has said she was in hideous pain.

"The pain was so bad that I really felt like I was going to die. It was intense. My entire body was burning and sore. There are no words strong enough to describe how it felt," she said per the Post via Viral Press.

What happened to this young model could potentially happen to anyone who is allergic to these drugs. Let's learn more.

Sasinan's Allergic Reaction Began With A Sore Throat And Red Eyes

The First Symptoms Were Not Too Alarming

On June 18, Sasinan went to a hospital in Bangkok because of her red eyes and a sore throat. She was told by doctors there that she was suffering from tonsillitis. Sasinan was given an antibiotic called Ceftriaxone.

Her Condition Worsened

What happened next was very concerning. Sasinan's condition clearly deteriorated. Per the Post, "But [the antibiotic] didn't help and actually made things worse. The online model returned to the hospital three days later after experiencing chest tightness, a rash, blurred vision, a swollen mouth and an inability to walk properly."

Sasinan Was Given Yet Another Dose Of The Antibiotic

She Also Got A Different Diagnosis

This time, she was informed she had chicken pox. Her rash was so bad that it caused a loss of sight in one eye. At this point, Sasinan was put in the intensive care unit. Incredibly, she got a third dose of Ceftriaxone. She became dizzy and started to have problems with her other eye.

After being in the ICU for a week, Sasinan was sent to another medical facility.

She Finally Gets Some Answers

At last, Sasinan found medical professionals to give her the correct diagnosis. She had "severe Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, a rare but potentially deadly reaction to medications or infections," reported the Post.

She was still confined to bed as of Sept. 16. Sasinan also cut her long hair so her rashes could heal more efficiently.

Sasinan Chuenlosang Is Still Suffering

She's Dealing With The Aftermath

The Post reported that "She has wounds around her eyes and mouth and on her forehead and cheeks. Her neck is covered in gauze to seep the blood and pus that trickled down her face." She is also looking into getting help for her vision problems.

There are lingering emotional issues as well. Sasinan said, "Before this, I was employed at an IT company, and I was [an] online model in my spare time. This condition has shattered my dreams. It's destroyed the life I had before."

Thailand's vice-minister for public health reportedly said that the government is trying to ascertain whether Sasinan's "treatment adhered to medical practices."