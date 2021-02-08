Folk singer-songwriter Sarah Sample delivers the perfect Valentine's Day anthem with "Love Song," an ode to sticking with your partner during the good times and bad.

The song, which Sample co-wrote with Catherine Graves, uses the metaphor of songwriting structure to describe a relationship.

"In the beginning of falling in love, your person is a song on repeat in your mind; someone you think of everywhere you go," Sample tells Wide Open Country. "When the relationship struggles, there are days when you might 'not want to sing along, when it changes to a minor key.' The purpose of using a bridge in a song is to make a transition or to change the perspective. In 'Love Song' the bridge section is compared to a literal bridge that a couple has to cross to circle back together. The chorus sings 'the sweetest refrain, let's sing it again, I'm gonna write you a love song.' As a songwriter, I often lean into more serious or sad themes. This song was birthed with the simple intention of telling my husband that I love him and a tribute to an 18-year relationship."

Listen to "Love Song" below.

Wyoming-based Sample, a founding member of the folk-gospel collective The Lower Lights, who's drawn comparisons to Sheryl Crow, The Weepies and Bonnie Raitt, released her most recent album, Redwing, in 2018.