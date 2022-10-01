Hallmark Star Sarah Power Is Married To Another Hallmark Actor

As much as we love all of the Hallmark movies, some of their popular TV shows are just as addicting as their Christmas content. I'm still not over the fact that Good Witch has ended, but it was easily one of the best shows the Hallmark Channel has ever put out. Not to mention, the many movies in the franchise are perfect to watch during the Halloween season. Following the mysterious Cassie Nightingale, who seemed to possess a bit of magic, the series followed the charming residents of a small New England town. Cassie's cousin Abigail, played by actress Sarah Power, was also a big magical. Abigail easily became one of the most interesting to watch as she grew over the course of the series, found love, and a permanent home in the sweet fictional town of Middleton.

Who is Sarah Power?

A native of Canada, like many of her Hallmark peers, Sarah Power got her professional acting start as a teenager by landing a role in the miniseries Random Passage. Originally from St. Johns, Newfoundland, she moved to Toronto, where she studied theater at Ryerson University. In her early career, she appeared in the CBS series Wild Roses, Saw V, American Pie Presents: Beta House and Republic of Doyle. But she really made an impact on fans when she was cast in her first Hallmark project.

Hallmark & Good Witch

In 2011, Power made her Hallmark debut in the movie The Good Witch's Family as Abigail Pershing, Cassie Nightingale's first cousin, who is a bit of a feisty troublemaker when she first makes her way to Middleton. Abigail was one of the main characters on Good Witch, the TV show based on the popular characters from The Good Witch movies, and over the course of its seven seasons because a fan favorite. Good Witch has sadly ended, but Power continues appearing on the network. In 2021, she starred opposite Trevor Donovan in the Christmas movie Nantucket Noel, and she's already going to appear in another holiday film this year opposite Beau Bridges -- Our Italian Christmas Memories.

Her husband is an actor

While playing Abigail on Good Witch, Power had an onscreen relationship with actor Marc Bendavid, who was actually a friend of her husband, Peter Mooney.

"I've known him for years," Power explained to TV Fanatic in 2020. "We met years ago and then he happens to be one of my husband's friends. They went to theater school together, and I still see him all the time here, so having him on set is so much fun. My husband and baby would be in my trailer and Mark would just come to hang out. It's nice. It really added to the family feel of our set."

Power and Mooney tied the knot in 2017 and later welcomed a baby girl together. Mooney is known for appearing in shows like Rookie Blue, Camelot and Burden of Truth. But in 2022, he makes his Hallmark debut in the movie Fly Away With Me, which debuts on the network on Oct. 2. He may be starring opposite Natalie Hall and not his wife, but maybe this will open the door for them to appear in a feel-good Hallmark movie together down the line. Specifically, a Christmas movie?

