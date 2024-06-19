Sarah Paulson Had Run-In With Security At 2024 Tony Awards: "Almost Body-Checked"

Sarah Paulson is a personal favorite of mine! I adored her in American Horror Story — every season she was in, actually! Paulson is one of those underrated gems like Mahershala Ali was for the longest time. (I'd add Jeffrey Wright, too, but he's been getting his flowers lately.)

Paulson won a Tony award last weekend. "Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play," to be accurate. Riding the high of such an accolade, you'd think the rest of the event would be smooth sailing. But per Page Six, the Tony Awards were messy. "Messy" might be the nicest phrasing, if some of the accounts from people attending the show are anything to go by. The red carpet pageantry was particularly disastrous.

Several high-profile actors would even say it was "the worst red carpet of their careers." Attendees said that after waiting for far too long to walk the red carpet, the organizers of the event "mysteriously" shut the carpet down. ...Which I didn't know was possible, to be honest.

"It was a mosh pit," says one Page Six source. "The security guy got right in front of everyone and stretched out his arms to prevent anyone from moving and nearly body-checked Sarah Paulson to yell, 'Carpet's closed!' It was unnecessarily aggressive. No one was trying to be rude or out of line."

Reportedly, many of the talents had to form a long line and wait in the heat. Some had to wait half an hour, some had to wait a whole hour.

"Someone was heard saying it felt like they were on the Titanic," a source claimed. "Publicists were begging people to let women and children go first."

So, yeah. It was a "full-blown disaster," as another person said. At least Paulson didn't get a full shoulder tackle and ended up sprawled out on the ground. Not that it makes up for the apparent unprofessionalism dotted throughout the event.

Sarah Paulson is just now getting the spotlight she's always deserved, y'all. Let her live!